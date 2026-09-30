Three Biggest Questions for Virginia Tech This Friday vs. Pittsburgh

Virginia Tech football has passed each test placed in front of it through the first month of its first season under James Franklin, though Friday night likely provides the Hokies' most difficult test yet.

The Hokies return to Lane Stadium with a 4-0 record after escaping Chestnut Hill with a 21-14 victory over Boston College last weekend. Virginia Tech overcame miserable weather conditions and a fourth-quarter deficit to remain undefeated, with Jeffrey Overton Jr.'s 76-yard touchdown run ultimately providing the difference.

Pitt arrives in Blacksburg with an identical 4-0 record, setting up a matchup between two of the ACC's four remaining unbeaten teams. The Panthers have also won three of their last four meetings with Virginia Tech.

No. 1: Can Virginia Tech slow down Mason Heintschel?

Virginia Tech has already encountered several capable quarterbacks this season, but Mason Heintschel presents a different challenge.

The Pitt sophomore has completed 88 of 130 passes for 1,191 yards, 13 touchdowns, and just one interception through four games. He ranks third in the ACC with 297.8 passing yards per game and has twice thrown at least six touchdowns in a game this season.

Heintschel threw seven touchdowns against Miami (Ohio) and another six in Pitt's 59-0 demolition of FCS opponent Bucknell. Against UCF and Syracuse — the Panthers' two Power Four opponents — Heintschel combined for zero touchdown passes.

Still, Virginia Tech cannot afford to dismiss the explosiveness Pitt has demonstrated through the air. The Panthers average 347.3 passing yards and 523.8 total yards per game, while 13 different players caught a pass in Saturday's victory over Bucknell. Boston College quarterback Mason McKenzie hurt Virginia Tech primarily with his legs last weekend, rushing for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Pitt should test the Hokies' secondary considerably more.

No. 2: Can the Hokies' offense crack Pitt's defense?

Virginia Tech enters Friday averaging 43.3 points per game, second-best in the ACC. Pitt, meanwhile, leads the conference in scoring defense at just 8.5 points allowed per contest and ranks second in total defense at 244.5 yards allowed per game. No opponent has scored more than 14 points against the Panthers.

Ethan Grunkemeyer was limited statistically against Boston College, completing 22 of 25 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown, but the conditions made evaluating Virginia Tech's passing game almost impossible. One week earlier, he carved up Maryland for 314 yards and three passing touchdowns.

Grunkemeyer has thrown for 1,012 yards and eight touchdowns through four games, and Virginia Tech has developed several legitimate weapons around him. Luke Reynolds emerged as his favorite target during the opening three weeks, while Que'Sean Brown, Marlion Jackson, and others have given the Hokies alternatives when defenses devote additional attention to the Penn State transfer.

Pitt has suffocated offenses so far, while Virginia Tech has consistently found answers offensively.

No. 3: Can Jeffrey Overton Jr. continue his breakout against an elite run defense?

Perhaps no Virginia Tech player's stock rose more last weekend than Overton's.

The sophomore exploded for a career-high 209 rushing yards on 25 carries against Boston College, including the 76-yard touchdown that put Virginia Tech ahead for good. It was the sixth-highest single-game rushing total on record for the Hokies and earned Overton ACC Running Back of the Week honors.

He now has 409 yards on 60 carries this season, averaging 6.8 yards per attempt, and ranks second in the ACC with 102.3 rushing yards per game.

The Panthers are allowing just 53.3 rushing yards per game, the second-best mark in the ACC. Bucknell managed only 31 yards on 24 attempts Saturday, while Pitt has yet to allow an opponent to establish much of anything consistently on the ground.