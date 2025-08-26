Three Biggest Storylines For Virginia Tech vs South Carolina
Virginia Tech and South Carolina square off in Atlanta in just over a week. The Gamecocks expect to be in contention for the College Football Playoffs this year, but the Hokies will do everything in their power to start South Carolina's season off with a loss.
Today, we're going to look at three of the biggest storylines heading into Sunday's big game.
No. 1: Has Kyron Drones taken the next step?
After totaling 2,900+ yards and 23 touchdowns in 2023, many thought Kyron Drones would take the next step in his development in 2024 and be one of the best QBs in the ACC. While he played fine, Drones battled some injuries and, admittedly, tried to do too much at times.
This year is Drones' final season of college football. Everything we've heard from camp is that he looks good and back to 100% health, but we'll have to see how he looks in game before truly knowing whether or not he's taken the next step. If he has, Tech could win more games than anticipated. If not, they could be staring down the barrel of a six or seven-win campaign.
2. Is LaNorris Sellers truly a Heisman candidate?
South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers is the biggest standout in this game. He played superbly down the stretch last season, and some have picked him to be the Heisman Trophy winner in 2025. But will he really live up to the hype, or be the next in a long list of preseason darlings who don't live up to expectations?
I fully expect Sellers to live up to the hype, but if he doesn't come out of the gates firing on all cylinders, the Gamecocks could be in some trouble. The Hokies will try to control the clock on offense and keep the ball out of Sellers' hands as much as possible, so when he's in control of the ball, he needs to make the most of it. If he plays like a Heisman candidate, I think the Gamecocks win this game easily. If he doesn't, Tech will make life difficult on him.
3. How do the offensive replacements step up?
Virginia Tech lost a plethora of talent on the offensive side of the ball this offseason. Their leading rusher, top four receivers and the majority of their offensive line are gone, and they're counting on a lot of new faces to step up and replace them.
Terion Stewart, if he's indeed ready for week one, should be the main guy at running back, but is he Bhayshul Tuten? He doesn't have the same game-breaking speed, but he's a solid back who's averaged nearly five yards per carry in his career.
Who steps up at receiver? Ayden Greene is a prime candidate to break out this season, but he caught just 19 balls a year ago. Can he or any of the other transfers step up and replace Stephen Gosnell, Jaylin Lane and Co.?
If Tech wants to win this game, they're going to need to score points. Kyron Drones is capable of leading an offense, but he'll need his playmakers to step up around him if they want to upset South Carolina.