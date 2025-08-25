Virginia Tech On SI Writers Predict Their Breakout Star
Today, six of our writers picked one potential breakout star for Virginia Tech football's upcoming 2025 season. Here's who they picked and some reasoning as to why:
Jackson Caudell: Cameron Seldon
Look for Seldon to get the ball in a multitude of ways this season and be a Swiss Army Knife type of a player. Seldon is going to provide a lot of versatility to the offense and the former Tennesee running back is one of the most important players on the Hokies
James Duncan: Ayden Greene
With several key departures from Virginia Tech’s receiver room, Ayden Greene enters 2025 with a chance to establish himself as Kyron Drones’ top target. Greene played in all 13 games last season, starting two. He recorded just 19 receptions for 268 yards and two touchdowns. In the Duke’s Mayo Bowl where most starters were not playing, Greene had the best game of his college career, racking up six catches for 115 yards.
Brett Holmes: Cameron Seldon
Once upon a time, Cameron Seldon was the most sought-after prospect in the state of Virginia. After a stint in Tennessee trying his hand at running back, Seldon is returning to his roots. His commitment highlighted the Hokies' transfer class. Combine the traits of the Hokies' top two receivers from 2024, and you've got Seldon. He has the breakaway speed of Jaylin Lane and the size of Stephen Gosnell. As spring training progressed, his name was constantly brought up. He put an exclamation point on that trend with his 57-yard score in their spring game. He may not be the most talked about Hokie, but it won't take long for Seldon to change that in 2025.
Luke Hubbard: Ayden Greene
Ayden Greene will probably be a very popular pick here, but it just makes too much sense. Tech lost its four leading receivers to the NFL this offseason, and while they added a plethora of talent in the portal, Greene was the most successful returning wideout from last year. He has a connection with Kyron Drones already, which will give him an advantage over the transfers. I think Greene ends up as Tech's WR1 and could be in for a massive season.
Thomas Hughes: Ayden Greene
The Duke's Mayo Bowl offered a flash as to what Ayden Greene could achieve. 115 yards on six receptions, punctuated by a 67-yard dash that came up just short of the endzone, showcased what Ayden Greene's potential could develop into.
Greene now enters his junior campaign in Blacksburg, set to take either the WR1 or WR2 slot, depending on how Wake Forest transfer Donavon Greene shakes out. One other contender I could see for being the Hokies' breakout star is Marcellous Hawkins, who's been consistently mentioned in fall camp by the coaching staff, though his move up from Division II still leaves a large unknown as to how he'll fare against Division I competition for the first time.
Kaden Reinhard: Ayden Greene
On the offensive side of the ball, rising junior Ayden Greene is set to be the Hokies newest breakout star. Greene is fast and explosive, and given that he should be the offense's primary wideout, it’s time for him to step up into a new role. The experience is there; he played in all 13 games last season, racking in 268 yards and two touchdowns. Ayden Greene also rushed for 66 yards and picked up a rushing touchdown. With a new offensive scheme from incoming offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery, expect Ayden Greene to be the primary target on the majority of the Hokies' schemes this season. In the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, as the lead receiver, Ayden Greene picked up 115 yards on six catches.
TOTAL VOTE COUNT:
Ayden Greene - 4 (James, Luke, Thomas, Kaden)
Cameron Seldon - 2 (Jackson, Brett)