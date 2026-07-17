Three Burning Questions For Virginia Tech's Quarterback Room Ahead of Fall Camp

ACC media days are now behind us and the march to fall camp now begins as the 2026-2027 season continues to get closer and closer.

Virginia Tech was the talk of Charlotte, as James Franklin declared his program as the winner of the offseason. Franklin and Virginia Tech are hoping to hit the ground running in his first season in Blacksburg, and to do that, they are going to need strong quarterback play.

Ethan Grunkemeyer was one of the top quarterbacks in the transfer portal, but he had plenty of familiarity with Franklin due to their time at Penn State together. Virginia Tech brought in UNC transfer Bryce Baker, four-star QB Troy Huhn flipped from Penn State, and the Hokies already had Kelden Ryan on their roster, and he is entering his second season with the Hokies.

What are the biggest questions facing the Hokies quarterbacks heading into fall camp?

Is it Ethan Grunkeymeyer's job to lose?

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer (17) looks to throw during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 1, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ever since he verbally committed to Virginia Tech out of the transfer portal, it was assumed that Grunkemeyer was going to be declared the starting quarterback for the Hokies. He looked the part during the spring and all indications are that Grunkemeyer is going to be the guy for Virginia Tech.

But he has not been declared the starting quarterback just yet and might not be until later in fall camp.

Grunkemeyer is the only quarterback on the roster that has started a game and he showed a lot of growth during his starts with the Nittany Lions. He had to face some of the best defenses in the country last year and played well against both Indiana and Ohio State.

It would be a shock if it is not Grunkemeyer at the end of the day, but Franklin would probably like to see him go earn it.

Can Bryce Baker push Grunkemeyer?

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Bryce Baker (2) passes before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If anyone is actually going to push Grunkemeyer for the starting quarterback job, it is probably Bryce Baker.

Baker comes to Virginia Tech after spending one season with North Carolina and the former four-star QB has a lot of natural talent and a big arm. He is a bit raw, but I think that he possesses the qualities to be a starter in the ACC.

Could that be in 2026? It seems like a longshot, but since a starter has not been declared yet, keep an eye on Baker and what he is able to do heading into the season.

What can Troy Huhn do?

Huhn flipped to Virginia Tech from Penn State after Franklin was hired in Blacksburg and was labeled as the quarterback of the future. He had an impressive spring, including a performance in a spring scrimmage in which he threw four touchdowns and earned praise from Franklin:

"He had an unbelievable scrimmage on Saturday, statistically," Franklin said of Huhn. "Think he threw four touchdowns and was very efficient. He had one interception. But he played really, really well. Played really well. He's very calm, he's very poised, very smart. He works at it. He's wired the right way. I've been very impressed with him."

Huhn would have a tall task in actually pushing for the starting job, but he is going to be a player to track due to his upside and his spring performance.