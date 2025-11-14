Three Florida State Players To Watch Against Virginia Tech On Saturday
Virginia Tech looks to keep its bowl chances alive on Saturday when it takes on the Florida State Seminoles. It will be a difficult task due to the hostile environment and the dynamic playmakers on both sides of the ball. Here are three players to watch on the Seminoles Saturday night.
No. 1: Earl Little Jr., Defensive Back
Earl Little Jr. has been a crucial piece for Florida State's secondary this season. The Alabama transfer has four interceptions on the season, tied for the second most in the ACC.
Three of Little's picks have come in the past four games. He has also been able to force two fumbles in that same span.
He is a very versatile player. He can line up in the slot, play deep as a safety or come up near the line to help with the run.
Quarterback Kyron Drones will have to keep note where Little is lining up at all times because he can take over the game on his own if Drones gets careless with the football.
No. 2 - Duce Robinson, Wide Receiver
Florida State's quarterback Tommy Castellanos' number one target is the 6-foot-6, 223-pound junior wide receiver Duce Robinson. Being as tall and athletic as Robinson is, he uses his size to beat opposing defensive backs for jump balls.
This season, Robinson has caught 43 passes for 813 yards and has four touchdowns. He is second in the ACC in receiving yards, just behind Duke's Cooper Barkate. Robinson is averaging over 100 receiving yards a game in conference play.
Expect Robinson to be double-teamed or bracketed on Saturday. Virginia Tech cannot give Florida State a one-on-one look for Robinson, because it is very likely Robinson will win that matchup.
No. 3 - Tommy Castellanos, Quarterback
Despite being in his first season with Florida State, Castellanos has faced Virginia Tech twice, dating back to his time at Boston College. The Hokies won both of those matchups, limiting Castellanos' production in the process.
Virginia Tech will need to do so again on Saturday as Castellanos quarterbacks one of the top offenses in the conference and in the country.
What makes him such a dangerous player is his ability to use his legs when nobody is open downfield. This season, Castellanos has rushed for 359 yards and six touchdowns, second most on the Seminoles in both categories.
Castellanos is also a solid passer. In every game except the first, he has thrown for at least 200 yards. On the season, he has thrown for 2,128 yards, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions. The interception total is higher than he would want it, but he has been much smarter with the football recently, throwing just one interception in the past four games.