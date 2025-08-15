Three Freshmen Creating Buzz in Fall Camp for Virginia Tech Football
The buzz around Virginia Tech’s fall camp has offered an early look at the Hokies’ progress and positional battles. As the coaching staff evaluates the practice reps, a few freshmen are already generating buzz as potential contributors once the season begins. Here are three players I think are making the biggest early impressions.
(NOTE: Redshirt freshmen are also being counted for this article).
1. Kyle Altuner - Center
Offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery praised Altuner during Media Day for his maturity and readiness well beyond his years. Montgomery noted Altuner's aggressive play, deep understanding of the playbook, and ability to command respect at the line of scrimmage, adding that his performance has been a major asset to the unit’s flexibility.
"Kyle got just some natural ability about him," Montgomery said. "He is young, but if you saw him walk in the room and you started talking to him, you would think he's an old guy, very, very serious about football. He's in there studying and getting into his playbook, understanding fronts and what we want to do with him. He plays very aggressively. That's what you need: a guy with confidence that demands the respect as he's up at the line doing some things. So, he's done a tremendous job there. [Tomas Rimac]'s done a good job, several other guys that we've rotated in to make sure if things are going on, things are happening, we're making sure that we're covered up there, but being able to just move some pieces around to make that happen. But really pleased with Kyle and what he's done up to this point and what he brings us as an offensive unit and an offensive line."
Montgomery’s comments made it clear that Altuner has quickly earned trust as a steady presence up front for the Hokies and should be a starter from the jump.
2. Jordan "Jojo" Crim - Cornerback
Despite being a freshman, Crim has stood out, especially during the spring game, where he intercepted a pass intended for wideout Chanz Wiggins.
Although camp is only halfway over, Crim’s combination of speed, technique and football IQ has made him a player to watch as Virginia Tech continues to shape its defensive backfield. On Media Day, Pry compared Crim to one of the team’s transfer cornerbacks, veteran Caleb Brown.
"He's got length, he's got pretty good speed, technician. I look at Jojo Crim and I say, 'That's Caleb in another year,'" Pry said on Brown. "Just a long guy that plays hard, runs pretty good, can lean on you, smart, tough."
Though Crim could redshirt, I think he's currently on the third tier of the cornerback depth chart with the chance to jump to the second tier if all goes well to start the campaign. Of the true freshmen, I believe that Crim is the most likely to negate utilizing his redshirt this season.
3. Shamarius "Snook" Peterkin - Wide Receiver
Although Peterkin arrived late, the freshman has been a standout performer in fall ball and, on Wednesday, was the only Hokie to get a hand on one of backup William "Pop" Watson's three one-on-one throws.
"He's been pretty impressive up to this point," Montgomery said during Media Day. "He got here in the spring or in the summer, had a lot to learn, needed to get in the weight room. But I will tell you [that] out on the practice field, when given opportunities, he showed up, he answered the call and so, we'll see how he continues to develop. Still a young guy, but I've been really pleased with what we've gotten out of him so far and I like his maturity. I think he's got a natural understanding of how to play the receiver position, understanding leverage, how to get in and out of breaks, doing all of those things. Been very impressed with that side of it."