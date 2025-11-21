Lane Kiffin Should NOT Coach Ole Miss If He Leaves for an SEC School! | Others Receiving Votes
Pat Forde, Bryan Fischer and Gene Wojciechowski discuss Bill Belichick attending an adult cheerleading convention with his better half before getting into where Lane Kiffin will choose to coach next season and if he'll stay with Ole Miss through the playoff. We also break down James Franklin joining Virginia Tech, the new College Football Playoff rankings, read some bad fan Facebook comments and give our winners and losers for this week. This is Others Receiving Votes presented by Facebook.
