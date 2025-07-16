Three Games That Could Make or Break Virginia Tech Football's 2025 Season
In many ways, every game carries make-or-break stakes, with the exception of bowl season these days, when rosters are often depleted by the transfer portal and NFL Draft departures. However, there's always key matchups that a squad must win. Today, I'll offer a look at three matchups that could define the trajectory of Virginia Tech football's 2025 season.
Week 2, vs. Vanderbilt:
This one is both for the Hokies' momentum and for evaluating its true ceiling. Tech lost 34-27 to the Commodores last year in overtime, despite a career-high 322 passing yards from returnee Kyron Drones. Drones will be back for 2025. But so will Vanderbilt's signal caller, Diego Pavia.
This sets the stage for a compelling early-season litmus test. For the Hokies this matchup isn’t just about avenging last year’s overtime stumble, but also a critical opportunity to showcase the strides made in head coach Brent Pry's fourth season. A win over Vanderbilt would build confidence approaching ACC play, reinforcing that the Hokies are capable of closing out tight games — something that eluded them too often in 2024. Meanwhile, containing Pavia, who’s proven dangerous with both his arm and legs, will offer an early measure of how much Virginia Tech’s defense has progressed under new defensive coordinator Sam Siefkes.
Week 7, at Georgia Tech:
For the Hokies, defeating the Yellow Jackets would be a vital step toward asserting themselves in the ACC race and building momentum for a strong postseason push. Georgia Tech was ranked No. 5 in Athlon Sports' preseason preview; the Hokies, No. 11. This is an upward battle, but it is one that Virginia Tech won last year.
That contest has to be taken with an asterisk, however. Haynes King, one of the ACC's premier quarterbacks, leaving the Yellow Jackets in the hands of backup Zach Pyron and true freshman Andrew Philo. King and Philo will return, making this 2025 contest much harder for the Hokies than its 2024 iteration. This game is a marquee matchup when it comes to ACC seeding, especially for the Yellow Jackets, who are a sleeper pick to make the ACC Championship game. Spoiling those hopes would be a massive win for Virginia Tech, both in the standings and for the program’s confidence. A win here could serve as a statement that the Hokies are back in the thick of the ACC hunt.
Like I've said previously, Virginia Tech being at 5-1 after six is a possible scenario if it defeats both Vanderbilt and NC State. And Georgia Tech is certainly a team Virginia Tech can match up with. Then again, similar opportunities slipped away last season against Vanderbilt, Rutgers, Miami, Syracuse and Duke — all close losses decided by a single score.
Week 11, vs. Miami:
When Miami comes to Lane Stadium, the Hokies will have their hands full with Carson Beck, one of the ACC’s top quarterbacks. At this point in the season, Tech's ceiling and floor should be apparent, with this game and Virginia being the last two contests of the regular season. If the Hokies can go toe-to-toe with the Hurricanes or even pull out a win, it would be a monumental victory over a squad currently ranked in On3's top 10 going into next season.
This matchup's prevalence mostly upon where Virginia Tech is at in this point of the season. If the Hokies enter this matchup at 7-3 or higher, it becomes a pivotal game with potential postseason implications beyond simply reaching a bowl, depending on how the ACC standings fall. At 5-5 or 4-6, it could very well determine their bowl eligibility. And if they’re sitting at 3-7, it still offers a chance for Virginia Tech to build momentum for the future. Only time will tell.