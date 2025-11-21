Three Group of Five Head Coaches Who Could Fit as Virginia Tech’s Next Coordinators
Though Virginia Tech football's search for its head coach is over, its search to build the coaching staff around new whistle James Franklin isn't. Though the 2025 campaign is not yet complete, assembling the right coaching staff is always a critical next step, especially for a program that wants to return to national prominence. The choice of coordinators will be key in determining the direction of the program under Franklin.
No. 1: Ricky Rahne (Old Dominion)
Rahne is one of the most logical coordinator candidates James Franklin could target, largely because of their long and successful history together. Franklin and Rahne worked side-by-side for nearly a decade between Vanderbilt and Penn State, with Rahne eventually serving as Franklin's offensive coordinator in State College. Few coaches understand Franklin’s preferred offensive structure, practice tempo, communication style and program rhythm better. That familiarity matters, especially for a staff trying to build continuity quickly.
Rahne’s four-year stint as Old Dominion’s head coach also makes him a compelling fit. He transformed the Monarchs from a bottom-tier FBS program into a competitive, bowl-caliber team built on physicality and player development. Rahne’s offenses at ODU haven't flashy, but they've proven adaptable, leaning on balanced formations that align with the type of identity Franklin typically prefers. His Virginia recruiting experience adds another layer of appeal. Rahne already has ties throughout the Tidewater region, both previous and immediate. It's an area Virginia Tech needs to reconnect with to win in-state battles.
No. 2: Tyson Summers (Colorado State - Interim HC)
Despite Colorado State’s 1–5 record, Tyson Summers remains one of the more intriguing potential defensive coordinator candidates from the Group of Five ranks. The Rams’ issues in 2025 have stemmed far more from an offense that has failed to consistently break 20 points than anything tied to defensive structure or philosophy. Summers, who stepped into the interim head coaching role this fall, has kept the defense competitive and disciplined despite being regularly put in difficult field-position scenarios and receiving minimal scoring support.
Summers brings a long, varied defensive pedigree, with stops at UCF, Florida, Georgia, Colorado, and Georgia Southern, where he learned to blend traditional four-man fronts with modern hybrid-safety packages.
Perhaps most importantly, Summers is a teacher. His units tend to improve over the course of a season, and his adaptability stands out: he’s run everything from 4-3 to 3-3-5 looks depending on personnel. If Tech and Franklin want a coordinator who can modernize the Hokies’ defensive identity while maintaining physicality at the point of attack, Summers is a logical candidate despite Colorado State’s win-loss frustrations.
No. 3: Jason Candle (Toledo)
Candle is one of the most accomplished Group of Five head coaches of the past decade, and while he has firmly established Toledo as a perennial MAC contender, he remains an intriguing candidate for a high-end coordinator role should he ever choose to make the jump. Candle has compiled two double-digit-win seasons, consistently recruits at or near the top of the MAC and has built a reputation for operating one of the most balanced, fundamentally sound programs outside the Power Four. In his previous 10 seasons, Candle has always finished at or above the .500 mark, failing to claim an outright winning season only once (2019; 6-6).
Though best known for his offensive expertise, Candle’s teams have long been defined by complementary football. Candle’s background as a detail-oriented head coach actually makes him a compelling fit as a coordinator for a program like Virginia Tech under Franklin. Candle’s recruiting footprint in Ohio and the Midwest would also provide value, giving the Hokies access to a region that consistently produces undervalued defensive talent.