Three Hokies On Offense to Watch Today vs. Wofford
With veterans trying to hold onto starting roles and younger players pushing for more snaps, Saturday’s matchup against Wofford provides a valuable proving ground for Virginia Tech’s offense. It’s a chance for established playmakers to solidify their roles while underclassmen look to carve out more snaps in the rotation. Several names stand out heading into the weekend, but three in particular could have a major impact on how the Hokies move the ball and build momentum heading deeper into the season.
No. 1: Kyron Drones, Quarterback
Now three starts into the season, Drones has shown flashes of dual-threat ability, but the overall production has been underwhelming for the fifth-year senior. He’s completed just 56.3% of his passes — the second lowest mark in the ACC — with a passer rating of 113.9, ranking 102nd nationally. He’s thrown four touchdowns and three interceptions and has been sacked nine times for 72 yards in his first three games.
On the ground, Drones leads Virginia Tech in both rushing attempts (43) and yards (127), but his efficiency has lacked — averaging just three yards per carry. While he’s active on the ground, it hasn’t consistently been a productive aspect of his play. For a quarterback expected to anchor Virginia Tech's offense, the emphasis should be on refining his arm more than his legs.
Leaning too heavily on designed runs or scrambles can make the offense one-dimensional and limit the development of the passing attack. Against Wofford, Drones has a chance to showcase balance: using his legs when needed but proving he can move the ball through the air and establish consistency in the pocket.
No. 2: Marcellous Hawkins, Running Back
Hawkins leads Virginia Tech's backs in carries (27) and rushing yards (108). While not a flashy runner, his consistency has earned him more touches than Bowling Green transfer Terion Stewart. Hawkins has also added six receptions for 22 yards, offering some value as a checkdown option in the passing game. If he can boost his efficiency and rip off a few explosive plays against Wofford — his longest run this season is just 11 yards — he’ll strengthen his hold on the top spot in Virginia Tech’s backfield.
No. 3: Benji Gosnell, Tight End
Gosnell is coming off a 2024 campaign in which he had 32 receptions for 341 yards and a touchdown, making him one of Drones' top targets. This season, Gosnell's role has been near silent. He’s caught just five passes for 30 yards. With Virginia Tech’s offense struggling to find rhythm, Gosnell needs to get involved on the receiving end to be a stabilizing force.
A reliable veteran presence like Gosnell could ease pressure on the quarterback and open opportunities for younger wideouts. His ability to move the chains on short to intermediate routes is especially important for an offense that has too often stalled in early downs. Against Wofford, a game that should provide chances to experiment offensively, Gosnell could reassert himself as a dependable target and help reestablish balance in the passing game.