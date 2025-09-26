Three Hokies to Watch On Defense Tomorrow vs. NC State
Just one day remains until Virginia Tech football kicks off its 2025 ACC slate, facing off against the NC State Wolfpack. Here's three Hokies to watch on the defensive side of the ball ahead of tomorrow's clash.
No. 1: Kemari Copeland, Defensive Lineman
Kemari Copeland anchors the Hokies’ defensive front with a style built on raw power and disruption. At 6-foot-3 and 283 pounds, he has the frame to command attention in the trenches, but unlike Aeneas Peebles last year, whose game often emphasized freeing up a lane for edge Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Copeland thrives as a bull rusher. His first step is quick enough to collapse pockets, while his upper-body strength allows him to shed blockers and force quarterbacks off their rhythm.
More than just a space-eater, he has the motor to pursue plays laterally, helping contain inside runs and flushing ballcarriers toward the edges. Against NC State, Copeland’s ability to generate interior pressure could be the key to disrupting CJ Bailey’s timing and limiting the Wolfpack’s offensive rhythm. Against Wofford last Saturday, Copeland tallied the second-highest PFF grade on the team with a tally of 92.9.
No. 2: Ben Bell, Defensive Lineman
Ben Bell has quietly emerged as one of the Hokies’ most consistent defensive linemen in 2025, stepping into a larger role as roster turnover thinned Virginia Tech’s depth chart. At 6-foot-2 and 235 pounds, Bell isn’t the biggest player in the trenches, but he makes up for it with a relentless motor and strong fundamentals. His quickness off the snap allows him to penetrate gaps and gives him leverage against larger offensive linemen.
Bell has already shown an ability to pressure quarterbacks and disrupt plays in the backfield, earning recognition as one of the bright spots on a defensive line that has been searching for steady production. With players like James Djonkam and Keyshawn Burgos no longer listed on the Hokies’ online roster, per Tech Sideline's Andy Bitter, Bell’s presence becomes even more critical. Against NC State, his motor and technique could help counter the Wolfpack’s physical offensive front.
No. 3: Kody Huisman, Defensive Lineman
My main reason for making the three choices for this week all defensive lineman is for a pair of reasons: first, the defensive line was a key factor in keeping the Hokies competitive against South Carolina and in helping Tech thrash Wofford. Second, there are questions elsewhere; first, at safety, with Quentin Reddish listed as out on yesterday's availability report. The second concern is at linebacker, where Michael Short intends to transfer out and Caleb Woodson listed as out on the ACC availability report yesterday.
Kody Huisman is another lineman to watch closely. Standing at 6-foot-4 and 297 pounds, he brings length and finesse to the interior, complementing bullrushers like Kemari Copeland with a more technical style. Huisman graded out as Virginia Tech’s top overall performer in Pro Football Focus’ evaluation of the Wofford game with a tally of 93.3. His ability to maintain gap integrity has made him a valuable piece in the Hokies’ rotation. With depth concerns in other defensive units, Huisman’s continued emergence could be vital in stabilizing the defense against NC State’s physical attack.
Virginia Tech football will kick off its Week 5 clash with N.C. State tomorrow at 7 p.m. ET on the CW Network; I'll be in Raleigh, bringing readers live information tomorrow.