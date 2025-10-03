Three Hokies to Watch Tomorrow vs. Wake Forest
There's just one day left until Virginia Tech football kicks off its sixth game of the 2025 season, taking on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in Lane Stadium tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET. Here's three Hokies to watch ahead of tomorrow's clash.
No. 1 - RB Terion Stewart
Stewart has often been characterized as a “bowling ball” on the field, a testament to his compact frame and bruising running style. He thrives on contact, lowering his shoulder and bulldozing through defenders while bouncing off tackles in a way that mirrors a ball scattering pins. His low center of gravity makes him difficult to bring down cleanly, and his balance allows him to keep his legs churning for valuable extra yards.
While his physicality makes him a natural fit in short-yardage situations, Stewart has also proven he’s able to do more than grind out short yardage. His burst and open-field speed were on full display with an 85-yard breakaway against NC State, a run that nearly went the distance before he was finally dragged down inside the five. That blend of toughness and explosiveness gives the Hokies a versatile weapon capable of wearing down defenses and delivering game-changing plays.
No. 2 - WR Cameron Seldon
Seldon's role as the starting slot receiver may shift back to a reserve role with Takye Heath working his way back from injury. However, Seldon did tally his first touchdown with the Hokies on Saturday, taking in a four-yard reception following Stewart's monster 85-yard run.
Regardless of whether it's Heath or Seldon who gets the start — for the second straight week, interim head coach Philip Montgomery did not release a depth chart — Seldon should figure into the Hokies' receiving attack and act as a complement to Ayden and Donavon Greene. The junior ranks first in receptions (16) and third in receiving yards (110) behind the two Greenes.
Seldon has been used in more short to intermediate-style routes, with his high being at 22 yards. However, while he hasn't been utilized heavily as a deep-ball option, he should be a solid option to keep the chains moving tomorrow.
No. 3 - TE Benji Gosnell
Like Seldon, Gosnell has been preferred in the red zone or on short to intermediate routes, giving the Hokies another option to move the chains when the team's primary receivers are covered. His size — Gosnell is 6-foot-5, 254 pounds — also gives blocking upside in run schemes. Expect him to be targeted and make an impact in mismatches. With his versatility, Gosnell has the tools to extend drives, finish possessions in the end zone, and be a difference-maker when Wake Forest adjusts its coverage.
Virginia Tech will take on the Demon Deacons tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET, with viewing for the contest available on the CW.