For the first time since 2019, Virginia Tech football enters its regular-season finale against Virginia without possession of the Commonwealth Cup.

The Hokies (6-5, 3-5 ACC) host the Cavaliers (6-5, 4-4 ACC) Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on The CW, looking to avoid a four-game losing streak in their first season under head coach James Franklin.

Though both teams possess identical overall records, they've taken considerably different trajectories to get there. Virginia Tech has dropped three consecutive contests since securing bowl eligibility against Clemson, while Virginia has outscored its last two opponents by a combined 46 points.

Here are three matchups I'm particularly intrigued by entering Saturday's contest.

No. 1: Virginia Tech's rushing offense vs. Virginia's defensive front

For as productive as Virginia Tech's passing offense has been at various junctures this season, I think there's a legitimate opportunity for the Hokies to exploit Virginia on the ground.

The Cavaliers have surrendered 156.3 rushing yards per game this season — nearly 33 more than Virginia Tech. Considering what the Cavaliers have accomplished in defending the pass, establishing Jeffrey Overton Jr. early is likely a point of emphasis for offensive coordinator Ty Howle.

What's been somewhat perplexing about Virginia Tech's rushing attack, though, is its inconsistency. The Hokies are averaging just 127.1 rushing yards per contest despite possessing a running back in Overton who's demonstrated his capacity to take over games. His 209-yard outing against Boston College earlier this season remains perhaps the best illustration. This year, Overton's taken 159 carries for 907 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 5.7 yards per carry.

Virginia linebacker Kam Robinson will be particularly instrumental in determining how much success Tech enjoys in that department. If the Hokies can consistently get to the second level, there's reason to believe they'll find success on the ground.

No. 2: Jekail Middlebrook vs. Virginia Tech's linebackers

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Perhaps the most intriguing individual matchup Saturday involves someone who isn't necessarily one of Virginia's premier receiving options.

Running back Jekail Middlebrook hauled in 140 receiving yards against North Carolina last weekend, the most by any FBS running back in a single game this season. That included a 75-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter.

Virginia quarterback Beau Pribula tallied six completions of at least 20 yards against the Tar Heels, and though wideout Da'Shawn Martin has caught eight touchdown passes this season, Middlebrook's emergence as a receiving threat presents another wrinkle for Virginia Tech's defense.

The Hokies' propensity for conceding explosive plays has been one of their prominent defensive deficiencies in recent weeks, particularly against SMU.

If Virginia Tech is too aggressive in its pursuit of Pribula, there could be opportunities for the Cavaliers to exploit the space vacated underneath. Conversely, limiting Virginia's production out of the backfield would place more emphasis on Pribula to beat Tech downfield.

No. 3: Virginia Tech's punt-return unit vs. Daniel Sparks

Virginia punter Daniel Sparks leads the FBS with an average of 50.7 yards per punt, while Virginia Tech enters the weekend averaging an ACC-best 20.7 yards per punt return. The Hokies haven't returned a punt in November, though.

Saturday represents an interesting opportunity to reestablish that facet of Virginia Tech's game. While Sparks' ability to generate significant distance on his punts could afford the Hokies return opportunities if Virginia's coverage unit doesn't get downfield quickly enough, his effectiveness could also consistently pin Tech deep in its own territory.

Considering Virginia Tech's recent offensive performances — the Hokies have scored progressively fewer points in each of their last four contests and haven't eclipsed the 30-point marker since putting up 34 on Georgia Tech on Oct. 17 — I'd argue that manufacturing favorable starting field position carries more significance than it did earlier this season.

Virginia Tech has scored at least 20 points in every contest this year, while Virginia has surrendered an average of just 11.7 points in its six victories.