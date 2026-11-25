BLACKSBURG — For the final time in the 2026 regular season, Virginia Tech football will play in Lane Stadium, hosting in-state rival Virginia. The Hokies, who've lost three straight and five of their last seven, will look to reclaim the Commonwealth Cup after losing to the Cavaliers for the first time since 2019 last season.

A victory over the Cavaliers would also keep the Hokies from entering bowl season on a four-game losing streak. Despite Virginia Tech's recent skid, Bill Connelly's SP+ metric projects the Hokies to emerge victorious Saturday. The metric has Virginia Tech (6-5, 3-5 ACC) tabbed as a 2.3-point favorite, with a projected final score of 27-25 in favor of the Hokies.

Virginia Tech, which entered its Week 12 contest against Miami as a multi-touchdown underdog, jumped out to a 14-0 lead against the Hurricanes before ultimately sustaining a 28-20 loss. The Hokies held a six-point advantage entering the fourth quarter but were outscored 14-0 in the final frame.

The loss guaranteed that Virginia Tech, which opened its season with four straight victories for the first time since 2017, will finish with a losing record in ACC play. A victory Saturday, however, would give the Hokies their seventh regular-season win. Virginia Tech won four of its first six games before claiming just two of its next five contests.

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Saturday's contest marks an opportunity for Virginia Tech to reclaim possession of the Commonwealth Cup, which it held from 2020-24. The Hokies lost 27-7 to Virginia in Charlottesville last November, snapping a four-game winning streak against the Cavaliers.

Though Virginia claimed last year's iteration of the Commonwealth Clash, recent history has largely favored the Hokies. Virginia Tech has won 19 of the last 21 meetings between the two schools and hasn't lost to the Cavaliers at Lane Stadium since 1998. Each of Virginia's two victories over the Hokies since the start of the 2005 season has come in Charlottesville.

Virginia Tech's last two victories came in October, when the Hokies beat Georgia Tech (34-24) and Clemson (20-16) in consecutive weeks. The Hokies have since been outscored 119-70, allowing 28 or more points in each of their three most recent contests.

Virginia Tech's Week 13 contest against Virginia will kick off on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 3 p.m. ET, with coverage for the contest to be on The CW.

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