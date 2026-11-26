For as much as Virginia Tech football has accomplished in its first season under head coach James Franklin, there's still a rather significant piece of hardware missing in Blacksburg.

The Hokies (6-5, 3-5 ACC) will take on in-state rival Virginia (6-5, 4-4 ACC) Saturday afternoon at Lane Stadium, looking to avenge last November's 27-7 defeat in Charlottesville and snap a three-game losing streak. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. ET on The CW.

Though both teams have already secured bowl eligibility, there's arguably more intrigue surrounding this iteration of the rivalry than there has been in recent years. Virginia Tech hasn't lost to Virginia in Blacksburg since 1998, though the Cavaliers enter Saturday's contest having played considerably better football over the past two weeks.

Here are my three biggest questions surrounding Virginia Tech ahead of Saturday's contest.

No. 1: Can Virginia Tech force Beau Pribula into uncomfortable situations?

There's an intriguing connection between Virginia Tech's coaching staff and the signal-caller it'll face Saturday. Pribula began his collegiate career under Franklin at Penn State before eventually making his way to Charlottesville.

The Virginia quarterback has enjoyed a productive campaign, completing 66.9% of his passes for 2,024 yards and 19 touchdowns against just three interceptions. That last figure is particularly noteworthy given Virginia Tech's recent defensive struggles.

The Hokies have surrendered 119 points across their last three contests. And while I thought Virginia Tech's defensive performance against Miami was considerably more encouraging than what it displayed against SMU and Stanford, there's still reason for concern regarding the sustainability of that performance.

Against Pribula, generating pressure is only part of the equation. Virginia Tech will need to maintain its discipline along the defensive front, particularly considering Pribula's capabilities as a runner. Getting into the backfield doesn't necessarily mean much if the quarterback has an avenue to escape the pocket and extend the play.

I'm interested to see how aggressive Virginia Tech is defensively Saturday. Virginia has displayed a propensity for taking care of the football, which makes manufacturing negative plays all the more important.

No. 2: How much latitude will Ethan Grunkemeyer have through the air?

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For as enticing as the matchup between Virginia Tech's rushing offense and Virginia's rushing defense is, I don't think the Hokies can afford to become overly reliant on their ground game Saturday.

Virginia possesses the ACC's top pass efficiency defense, though North Carolina accumulated 354 yards through the air against the Cavaliers last weekend. Virginia ultimately won that contest by 17 points, but the Tar Heels' passing production was somewhat anomalous relative to what the Cavaliers have typically surrendered.

What's particularly concerning from Virginia Tech's perspective is the matchup up front. The Hokies have allowed 36 sacks this season, while Virginia linebacker Kam Robinson and defensive end Fisher Camac both earned ACC weekly honors following their performances against North Carolina.

I'd like to see Virginia Tech get Grunkemeyer into a rhythm early, particularly with shorter and intermediate throws that don't require extended protection from the offensive line.

Jeffrey Overton Jr.'s effectiveness on the ground should afford Virginia Tech opportunities in the play-action passing game, too. The Hokies' ability to capitalize on those opportunities could determine whether they're able to consistently finish drives Saturday.

No. 3: Can Virginia Tech capitalize on Virginia's road woes?

Perhaps the most perplexing aspect of Virginia's 2026 campaign has been the discrepancy between its performances at home and on the road.

All six of the Cavaliers' victories have come at Scott Stadium. In three road contests, Virginia has been outscored 112-27. Conversely, the Cavaliers have allowed just 11.7 points per game in their six victories.

The Hokies' performance against Stanford two weeks ago illustrated that playing at Lane Stadium isn't necessarily a remedy for poor execution. Virginia Tech can't simply expect Virginia's road struggles to manifest themselves again Saturday.

There's a pretty significant distinction between finishing the regular season 7-5 and 6-6, particularly considering the trajectory of Virginia Tech's campaign since its victory over Clemson.

For Franklin, reclaiming the Commonwealth Cup would provide a relatively emphatic conclusion to an otherwise tumultuous November.