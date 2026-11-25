The New York Knicks bring a five-game winning streak into their NBA Cup Group Play matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

The Knicks lost two in a row prior to this five-game winning streak, and one of those losses came against the Cavaliers on Nov. 11.

Cleveland has been up and down since that, though, including a 122-108 upset loss at Chicago on Monday night.

The road team has won each of the first two matchups between these squads so far this season.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA Cup Group Play matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Cavaliers +3.5 (-110)

Knicks -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Cavaliers +130

Knicks -155

Total

218.5 (Over -113/Under -107)

Cavaliers vs. Knicks How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 25

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Madison Square Garden

How to Watch (TV): DAZN, MSG

Cavaliers record: 9-9

Knicks record: 11-6

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Injury Reports

Cavaliers Injury Report

Zack Austin – Out

Khalifa Diop – Out

Evan Mobley – Out

Nae’Qwan Tomlin – Out

Ernest Udeh Jr. – Out

Knicks Injury Report

OG Anunoby – Out

Jordan Clarkson – Out

Josh Hart – Questionable

Miles McBride – Questionable

Karl-Anthony Towns – Questionable

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets

Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet

Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 38.5 Pts + Reb + Ast (-109)

Karl-Anthony Towns is on the injury report again due to right knee inflammation, so keep an eye on that, but as long as he plays, I like him to fill up the stat sheet tonight against the Cavaliers.

The big man is averaging 21.8 points, 13.9 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game this season, going OVER 38.5 PRA in both meetings against the Cavaliers earlier this month.

After a slower start to the season, Towns has gone OVER 38.5 PRA in seven of his last eight games, barely missing out at 38 PRA last week in Minnesota.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick

The Knicks are rolling right now, and they’ve been terrific at home this season. Well, they’re 6-3 at home and 5-3 on the road, so it might just be more that the Cavaliers haven’t been great on the road.

Cleveland boasts a 7-3 record at home, but is just 2-6 on the road. Of course, one of those two road wins did come in New York, but that was the second half of a back-to-back for the Knicks against a rested Cavs team.

The Knicks now had an extra day off after a five-game winning streak. They should take care of business tonight at home.

Pick: Knicks -3.5 (-110)

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