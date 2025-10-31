Three Keys to Victory for Virginia Tech Football Tomorrow vs. No. 16 Louisville
Virginia Tech football is now less than 24 hours from kicking off against the No. 16 Louisville Cardinals. Here are my three keys to victory for the Hokies to potentially walk out of Lane Stadium with a fourth win of 2025.
No. 1: Control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.
Games are often won or lost in the trenches, and this matchup will be no different. Virginia Tech’s offensive line must establish the run early and keep the pocket clean to give its playmakers, specifically signal-caller Kyron Drones and tailback Marcellous Hawkins, time to operate. Defensively, the Hokies need to apply steady pressure and clog running lanes, forcing their opponent into uncomfortable passing situations. Winning the battle up front will dictate tempo, field position and ultimately, control of the game’s outcome.
No. 2: Produce either a stellar passing effort or another run-heavy outing.
Balance is ideal, but Virginia Tech has shown it can win by leaning on the run. If the passing game finds rhythm early, the Hokies should trust their quarterbacks to attack downfield and stretch the defense. But if the air attack stalls, a physical, ground-and-pound approach, built around quick reads, especially to the outside and strong blocking, can wear down the opposing front. The key is committing to an identity once it’s clear what’s clicking. Whether through explosive plays through the air or sustained drives on the ground, offensive consistency will be crucial to setting the tone. That offensive consistency has been easier to come by on the ground, leading me to think that if a win is to come Virginia Tech's way on Saturday, it'll have to be by way of the ground game.
No. 3: Start fast and finish stronger.
Too often, Virginia Tech has been hindered by sluggish starts that leave the team playing from behind. Setting the tone early will be crucial against Louisville. If the Hokies can strike quickly — whether through an opening-drive touchdown or an early defensive stand — they can control momentum and keep the Cardinals’ defense on its heels. Just as important, though, is maintaining that intensity through all four quarters. Sustaining drives late, tackling cleanly and closing out possessions with purpose can prevent the kind of second-half lapses that have proven costly in the past for the Hokies. Consistency from kickoff to final whistle will define this matchup and will determine whether Virginia Tech wins its fourth game of the 2025 campaign or if the Hokies fall to 3-6 and need to win all of its final three games to qualify for bowl eligibility.
Virginia Tech will take on Louisville tomorrow at 3 p.m. ET; the contest will be available for viewing on the CW.