Three Keys to Victory for Virginia Tech This Weekend vs Boston College

Virginia Tech has passed each of its first three tests of the James Franklin era. Saturday brings another — and one with a slightly different complexion.

The Hokies (3-0) will open ACC play at Boston College (2-1) Saturday at noon ET, looking to begin a season 4-0 for the first time since 2017. The Eagles haven't exactly steamrolled their way into Week 4, following a season-opening loss to Cincinnati with one-score victories over Rutgers and Maine, but another road matchup provides Virginia Tech little room to become complacent. Here are three keys to victory for the Hokies against Boston College.

No. 1: Keep Mason McKenzie inside the pocket

Virginia Tech's defensive front has been among the most encouraging parts of its 3-0 start. Boston College quarterback Mason McKenzie presents a different test for that group.

The Division II transfer has thrown for 648 yards and three touchdowns through three games, though his five interceptions suggest Virginia Tech could have opportunities to create turnovers. McKenzie's legs have arguably been more concerning; he leads Boston College with 225 rushing yards, including 94 against Rutgers and another 53 against Maine.

Franklin said this week that McKenzie may be at his best outside of the pocket, pointing to his ability to extend plays and beat defenses with his legs. That's where discipline becomes crucial for Mylachi Williams, Cortez Harris, and the rest of Virginia Tech's front.

No. 2: Let Ethan Grunkemeyer's consistency travel

Three games into the season, Virginia Tech has received about as much as it could have reasonably hoped for from Grunkemeyer. The Penn State transfer completed 31 of 39 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns in Virginia Tech's 35-26 win over Maryland, marking his second consecutive 300-yard outing. Luke Reynolds has emerged as his favorite target, catching 25 passes for 265 yards and four touchdowns through three games.

Boston College's secondary has shown an ability to create turnovers, however. The Eagles have intercepted six passes through three games, with linebacker Anthony Palano and defensive backs KP Price and Marcus Upton accounting for four of them. Price alone picked off two passes against Maine. Grunkemeyer has yet to throw an interception this season. Keeping that zero intact — or, at minimum, avoiding the kind of momentum-shifting turnover that gives Boston College a short field — would make the Eagles' path considerably more difficult.

No. 3: Keep winning on third down

Virginia Tech's third-down success against Maryland may have been one of the most important developments of the night. The Hokies converted eight of their nine third-down opportunities in the first half and finished 10-of-16 overall. That allowed Virginia Tech to control possession, extend drives, and prevent Maryland's offense from consistently dictating the game.

Boston College has struggled considerably more in that area. The Eagles have converted 12 of their 37 third downs this season, a 32.4% rate, while their opponents have converted 41%. Boston College is also just 2-of-7 on fourth down.

Those numbers create an opportunity for Virginia Tech on both sides of the ball. If Grunkemeyer and Co. can continue staying ahead of the chains while Williams, Harris, and the Hokies' defense consistently force McKenzie off the field, Virginia Tech should have a chance to dictate Saturday's game. The Hokies proved against Maryland that they can win a road game against Power Four competition without playing flawlessly. Boston College presents a different challenge, but the formula doesn't need to change drastically.