Three Reasons Why Virginia Tech Will Defeat Boston College — And Three Reasons Why It Might Not

Virginia Tech football is 3-0 for the first time since 2017, but maintaining that unbeaten start will require navigating another road trip — plus the Hokies' first ACC matchup of the season.

Virginia Tech travels to Chestnut Hill on Saturday for a 12 p.m. ET matchup against Boston College (2-1). The Eagles have won two straight after opening the season with a 34-15 loss at Cincinnati, though neither victory has come comfortably. Boston College defeated Rutgers 28-21 before narrowly escaping Maine 22-16 last Saturday. Here are three reasons I think Virginia Tech may improve to 4-0 — and three reasons it might not.

Why Virginia Tech May Win

No. 1: Ethan Grunkemeyer has been remarkably consistent

Three games have provided three encouraging performances from Virginia Tech's new starting quarterback. Grunkemeyer is coming off his best test yet, completing 31 of 39 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns against Maryland. It marked his second consecutive 300-yard passing performance, something a Virginia Tech quarterback hadn't accomplished since Ryan Willis in 2018.

Perhaps most importantly, Grunkemeyer has yet to throw an interception. Boston College has playmakers in its secondary — linebacker Anthony Palano and defensive backs KP Price and Marcus Upton have combined for four interceptions — but Grunkemeyer's decision-making has given Virginia Tech a relatively steady floor offensively.

No. 2: Boston College hasn't exactly dominated its competition

The Eagles enter Saturday on a two-game winning streak, but their 2-1 record hasn't come without warning signs. Boston College needed a 78-yard fourth-quarter touchdown to put away Rutgers 28-21, then followed that performance by beating FCS opponent Maine by six. The Eagles have converted just 2-of-7 fourth downs through their first three games.

Virginia Tech, meanwhile, has outscored its first three opponents 152-50. The competition hasn't always been stellar, but Maryland represented a considerable step up — and the Hokies still walked out of College Park with a nine-point victory.

No. 3: Virginia Tech's defensive front could make life difficult for Mason McKenzie

Virginia Tech's defensive line was one of its biggest questions entering 2026. Three weeks in, it looks increasingly like a strength. Mylachi Williams and Cortez Harris have combined for six sacks. It goes further back, too; linebacker Kaleb Spencer has tallied a team-high 4.5 tackles for loss plus three sacks.

That group will be tasked with containing McKenzie, whose mobility presents a different challenge. The Division II transfer rushed for 94 yards against Rutgers and another 53 against Maine. Keeping him inside the pocket could be pivotal.

Why Virginia Tech Might Lose

No. 1: McKenzie's mobility could cause problems

The same trait that gives Virginia Tech's defensive front an opportunity also presents perhaps its biggest concern. Hokies head coach James Franklin described McKenzie as a quarterback capable of winning with both his arm and legs, specifically noting his effectiveness outside the pocket. Virginia Tech will need to generate pressure without consistently creating escape lanes.

No. 2: The secondary still has questions to answer

Maryland provided the clearest evidence yet that Virginia Tech's pass defense remains a work in progress. Malik Washington threw for 359 yards and three touchdowns, helping Maryland score 12 fourth-quarter points and briefly make a game Virginia Tech largely controlled uncomfortable.

Boston College hasn't produced the same passing output, but McKenzie has demonstrated an ability to hit explosive plays — including a 78-yard touchdown against Rutgers. One or two breakdowns could change Saturday's complexion quickly.

No. 3: This has the makings of an uncomfortable road game

A 12 p.m. ET start in Chestnut Hill after a streak-breaking Power Four road victory isn't necessarily the most glamorous assignment. Virginia Tech should enter Saturday with confidence, but Boston College is 2-0 at Alumni Stadium and has found ways to win consecutive one-score games. Franklin has already emphasized the different routine associated with a noon road kickoff and the experience Boston College possesses with head coach Bill O'Brien and defensive coordinator Ted Roof.

On paper, Virginia Tech has plenty of reasons to feel good about its chances. Saturday's challenge will be ensuring its first ACC game doesn't become the kind of afternoon where confidence turns into complacency.