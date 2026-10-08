Three Matchups That Will Decide Virginia Tech vs. Cal

Cal has intercepted seven passes in five games and can’t stop the run. Virginia Tech threw 41 times last Friday and ran for 65 yards.

That’s the game. The Hokies (4–1, 1–1 ACC) visit the Golden Bears (2–3, 1–1) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network, eight days after outgaining Pitt 499–295 and losing 35–33. Three matchups will decide it.

Tech's defensive front vs. Cal's offensive line

No defense in the country has more tackles for loss than Tech’s 51, and its 18 sacks lead the ACC. Senior end Aycen Stevens has a solo sack in all five games.

Cal has given up 31 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. UNLV had 10 and four of them last Saturday. The spot to watch is right tackle, where redshirt freshman Michael Klisiewicz, who didn’t play a snap in 2025, has started the past three games.

The Bears can’t run their way out of it. They average 95.0 rushing yards and 3.3 per carry, and they’re 3-for-13 on fourth down. Leading rusher Adam Mohammed (336 yards) missed the UNLV game with a left knee injury and is questionable for Saturday. Without him, Cal ran 24 times for 69 yards and threw 59 passes.

What Tech can’t scout for certainty is the play-caller. Coach Tosh Lupoi gave the call sheet to passing game coordinator Pat McCann during the second half at UNLV, and Cal scored 24 of its 31 points after halftime. “I just changed it up,” Lupoi said Tuesday. “I thought it was time.”

Sophomore quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele is in concussion protocol and was listed as questionable on the ACC’s initial availability report Wednesday night. So was Chase Hendricks, who leads Cal with 32 catches. If Sagapolutele can’t go, redshirt junior Jackson Brousseau is 29-of-48 for 299 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Tech’s run game vs. Cal’s run defense

Neither side has been good at this. Cal allows 187.4 rushing yards per game and 5.2 per carry. UCLA ran for 277 and Clemson for 257, and the Bears have given up a 75-yard run. Their defense has 20 tackles for loss, fewer than half of Tech’s total, and inside linebacker Kamar Mothudi is questionable.

Tech hasn’t looked like a team that can take advantage, and its line is short-handed. Starting left tackle Justin Terry is out for a third straight game, and guard Brody Meadows is questionable.

The Hokies had 65 yards on 32 carries against Pitt and averaged 3.3 per carry against their four FBS opponents. Sophomore Jeffrey Overton Jr. has 455 yards and four touchdowns, but 209 came in one afternoon at Boston College.

The Hokies do have a precedent. They ran for 357 yards against Cal last October, 275 after halftime, in a 42–34 double-overtime win in Blacksburg, and fifth-year back Marcellous Hawkins Jr. had 167 of them. Both programs have changed coaches since.

Tech’s receivers vs. Cal’s secondary

This is the matchup Cal can win. Opponents have completed 52.7% of their passes against the Bears for 5.8 yards per attempt, with five touchdowns and seven interceptions. Five of the picks belong to Kingston Lopa, a 6'5" redshirt sophomore safety who leads the FBS and leads Cal with 27 tackles.

Lopa is in concussion protocol and is questionable. He lasted one defensive snap at UNLV before getting hurt. Defensive back Aiden Manutai, who has one of Cal’s other two interceptions, is questionable as well.

Those numbers haven’t been tested by an offense like this one. Junior Ethan Grunkemeyer is completing 74% of his throws for 8.2 yards per attempt, with 1,446 yards and 11 touchdowns. Senior Que’Sean Brown caught seven passes for 147 yards against Pitt, and junior tight end Luke Reynolds added seven for 93.

Grunkemeyer also threw his first two interceptions of the season that night, half of Tech’s four giveaways. The Hokies are minus five in turnover margin. Coach James Franklin said Monday the fourth-quarter pick came when Tech “tried to make a throw that we didn’t need to try to make.”

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday on ACC Network. A win puts Tech at 5–1, one shy of bowl eligibility a year after going 3–9.