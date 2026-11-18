Darian Mensah completed 80.7% of his passes in Miami’s first eight games. In the two games since Malachi Toney went down with a high ankle sprain, he has completed 64.3%.

Miami’s scoring followed. The Hurricanes averaged 47.6 points with Toney, then lost 31-24 at Notre Dame on Nov. 7 and beat Duke 36-25 on Nov. 14. Some of that is the opponents, but Toney had 73 catches for 1,027 yards and 13 touchdowns in eight games, and he isn’t expected back before the postseason.

Virginia Tech picked a bad two weeks to come apart. SMU and Stanford put up 91 points and 1,005 yards on the Hokies, who had allowed 20.5 points per game through their first eight.

“We’re not playing winning football,” coach James Franklin said after the Stanford loss.

Miami (9-1, 7-0 ACC) needs one more win to clinch a spot in the ACC title game. Virginia Tech (6-4, 3-4) is already bowl eligible. Kickoff is 7 p.m. ET Saturday on ESPN.

Here are four things defensive coordinator Brent Pry’s group has to change to make it a game.

Win first down against the run

Miami runs for 187.1 yards per game, and that part of the offense didn’t leave with Toney. Freshman Javian Mallory has 580 yards on 84 carries with nine touchdowns, and senior Mark Fletcher Jr. has 537 yards and 10 scores.

That’s a bad draw for Virginia Tech. The Hokies allowed 93.4 rushing yards per game through the Clemson win. Then SMU ran for 219, and Stanford ran for 233. Micah Ford had 53 yards on his first 13 carries and 96 on his last 14, finishing with 149 and three touchdowns.

Against Miami, a 5-yard run on first down keeps drives alive. The Hurricanes convert 52.6% of their third downs. Virginia Tech has to make second-and-8 the normal down, even if that means an extra defender near the line and less help deep.

Notre Dame showed the goal-line version. Miami had first-and-goal at the 1, ran three times without scoring and settled for a field goal. The Hurricanes score on 92.2% of their red-zone trips, and Virginia Tech’s opponents score on 88.9% of theirs. Every field goal the Hokies force inside the 20 is four points they don’t have to win back.

Give the pass rush its downs back

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Virginia Tech had 27 sacks through eight games and entered the SMU game leading the ACC in sacks per game. It has one in the two games since. Senior Aycen Stevens still leads the team with 8.5, and sophomore Cortez Harris has 5.5.

The rush didn’t vanish on its own. A team that runs for 452 yards in two weeks rarely has to throw on third-and-long. When the Hokies do get an offense to third down, they’ve held opponents to a 34.8% conversion rate.

If Virginia Tech wins first and second down, Pry can rush four on third down and keep seven in coverage against a passing game that has been less accurate without Toney. If not, Stevens and Harris spend another Saturday chasing handoffs.

Keep Cooper Barkate and Elija Lofton in front

With Toney out, Mensah has leaned on familiar targets. Cooper Barkate, a redshirt senior who followed Mensah from Duke, had eight catches for 134 yards against his old school, his first 100-yard game for Miami. Junior tight end Elija Lofton had seven catches for 113 yards and a touchdown at Notre Dame. Mallory added a 63-yard catch-and-run touchdown against Duke.

Those are the plays that hurt Virginia Tech most over the last two weeks. SMU scored on each of its first eight drives. It also broke a 59-yard run and took a jet sweep for 50 yards for a touchdown.

Miami is going to complete passes. The goal is to tackle Barkate and Lofton where they catch the ball and make the Hurricanes string together 10- and 12-play drives. A 10-play drive gives the Hokies 10 chances to get a stop. A 63-yard catch-and-run gives them one.

Stop giving takeaways back

Virginia Tech has seven takeaways in 10 games and a minus-8 turnover margin. Miami has turned it over five times all season, and Mensah has two interceptions in 317 attempts.

The Hokies had two more takeaways in the last two weeks and lost both to their own pre-snap penalties. A Kemari Copeland offside wiped out a Jaquez White interception at SMU, and a Curtis Jones Jr. offside erased Thomas Williams’ interception return for a touchdown against Stanford.

Mensah isn’t going to hand Virginia Tech many more. When one comes, the Hokies have to keep it.

Miami has won 11 straight ACC games, tying a school record. A 12th on Saturday night would break it and send the Hurricanes to the ACC title game on Dec. 5.