Three Matchups That Will Decide Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech

Virginia Tech’s last two games ended on the final snap: a missed 36-yard field goal against Pitt, an end-zone pass broken up at Cal. Georgia Tech’s last game came down to a missed field goal, too. That one belonged to Duke.

The Hokies lost theirs 35–33 and 25–20. The Yellow Jackets won theirs 28–25, and now they’re coming to Lane Stadium.

Virginia Tech (4–2, 1–2 ACC) hosts Georgia Tech (2–3, 1–1 ACC) Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network. The Hokies lead the all-time series 12–9, but Georgia Tech won last year’s meeting 35–20 in Atlanta. A trip to Clemson waits on the other side of this one.

The Hokies weren’t outclassed in either loss. They beat themselves. Here are the three matchups that will decide whether James Franklin's squad stops the bleeding or drops a third straight.

Virginia Tech’s run game vs. Georgia Tech’s run defense

This offense runs through quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer’s arm. Through six games, the Hokies average 310.2 passing yards, 9th in the FBS, and 146.3 rushing yards, 83rd. Grunkemeyer is 152 of 207 for 1,734 yards with 12 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.

The flip side showed up against Pitt. Grunkemeyer threw for 434 yards but was involved in all four Virginia Tech turnovers: two interceptions, a strip-sack fumble, and a botched handoff. The Hokies entered the Cal game at minus-5 in turnover margin, 126th nationally.

They did tighten up last week. Georgia Tech held Duke’s Nate Sheppard to 99 yards on 27 carries, the first time all season he finished under 116, although he still found the end zone twice.

Senior linebacker Kyle Efford, who led Georgia Tech in tackles in each of the past three seasons, announced Tuesday that he is medically retiring after reinjuring his surgically repaired shoulder.

Jeffrey Overton Jr. and Marcellous Hawkins Jr. combined for 118 yards on 24 carries against Cal. Ninety-four of those yards came in the first half, as the Hokies relied more on Grunkemeyer's arm in the final two quarters.

Virginia Tech’s pass rush vs. Georgia Tech’s banged-up offensive line

Defensive coordinator Brent Pry is back in Blacksburg in a new role after Virginia Tech fired him as head coach last September, and his front can get home. The Hokies piled up 12 sacks in their first two games, three from Penn State transfer Mylachi Williams.

That rush cooled off at Cal. Senior defensive tackle Kemari Copeland, a preseason All-ACC pick, had the Hokies’ only sack.

This week is a chance to get the rush going again. Georgia Tech redshirt sophomore quarterback Alberto Mendoza was sacked 10 times in his first four games, and the line in front of him is still hurting. Offensive linemen Markell Samuel and Ethan Mackenny are out.

Former five-star tackle Josh Petty, who was still working back last week from a knee injury suffered in last season’s Pop-Tarts Bowl, is questionable.

The Yellow Jackets can’t lean on last year’s formula, either. Malachi Hosley, who ran for 129 yards against the Hokies in 2025, is out again. Justice Haynes, who ran for 286 yards in Georgia Tech’s first three games, is doubtful. That leaves redshirt sophomore Trelain Maddox, a team captain who ran for 81 yards and three touchdowns against Duke.

Virginia Tech allowed 86.5 rushing yards per game through six weeks, 13th nationally. Keep Maddox in check, and Mendoza is throwing on second- and third-and-long behind a patched-together line. That’s where Williams and Copeland should eat.

Virginia Tech’s final five minutes vs. Mendoza’s two-minute drill

Both teams are 1–2 in one-score games.

Virginia Tech beat Boston College 21–14, lost to Pitt when kicker John Love’s 36-yarder missed on the final play, then lost at Cal. Georgia Tech lost to Colorado 14–13 after having a potential game-winning field goal blocked and blew a 20–10 lead in a 34–27 loss at Stanford.

Then Georgia Tech finally finished one. Down 25–21 to Duke with 2:40 left, Mendoza led a 61-yard, eight-play drive, hitting Jordan Allen for 20 and 14 yards before Maddox scored from the 1 with 54 seconds left. Allen finished with 10 catches for 99 yards.

“I’ve learned from my past,” Mendoza said afterward.

Virginia Tech’s defense hasn’t made that stop yet. Cal went 75 yards for the winning score, with two 15-yard penalties helping it along.

Georgia Tech isn’t clean either. The Yellow Jackets ranked 124th nationally in penalty yards, at 74.0 per game.

If it’s close late, the more disciplined team wins. Through six games, that hasn’t been Virginia Tech.

Win, and the Hokies head to Clemson at 5–2 with their footing back. Lose, and a team that started 4–0 takes a three-game losing streak into Death Valley.