Three Players on NC State's Offense to Look Out For on Saturday
NC State's offense has been impressive four weeks into the season. The Wolfpack has been able to maintain a balanced offense that is not overly reliant on either run or pass. For the Hokies' defense, they are going to need to keep an eye on a handful of players if they want to leave Raleigh with the upset win.
Here are three players to keep an eye on for Saturday on NC State's offense.
No. 1: CJ Bailey, Quarterback
When fans tune into the game, the first thing they will notice about NC State's quarterback, CJ Bailey, is his stature. Bailey is standing at 6-foot-6, 210 pounds. He has completed over 70 percent of his passes and has 10 total touchdowns this year. Bailey is capable of using his legs to extend plays and get first downs.
Bailey has gotten in trouble with turning the ball over this year. He has already thrown four interceptions, three of which came in last week's 45-33 loss to Duke. If Virginia Tech's pass rush can get to Bailey, that can really turn the odds in favor of the Hokies.
No. 2: Hollywood Smothers, Running Back
Hollywood Smothers has been the workhorse running back for the Wolfpack this year. This season, he has 80 carries for 503 yards and four touchdowns. His best game this year came against Virginia, where he rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns.
He is by no means a bruiser back, but what makes him such a dangerous threat is his vision and the burst of speed he can create when he finds a crease in the defense.
For Virginia Tech, slowing down Smothers is going to be critical. The Hokies struggled against the run, especially in the games against Vanderbilt and Old Dominion. NC State will likely test this weakness early and often on Saturday. If the Hokies can hold strong and force the Wolfpack into obvious passing downs, it could tilt the odds in the Hokies' favor.
No. 3: Terrell Anderson, Wide Receiver
Terrell Anderson has emerged as the most reliable target for Bailey this year. He is averaging over 18 yards per catch and has caught two touchdowns for the Wolfpack.
Anderson is entering his second year with NC State. Last season, in his freshman year, he saw limited playing time, catching 14 passes for 158 yards and a touchdown all of last year.
He is coming off the best game of his college career against Duke. He caught six passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns. The Hokies' defense cannot allow Anderson to do that to them on Saturday. The offense has not shown it is able to compete in high-scoring slug fests, so the defense will have to step up and stop dangerous threats like Anderson from running up the score.
NC State does not lack in weapons, and Virginia Tech's defense will have its hands full trying to limit those weapons. If the Hokies can limit the damage from players like Bailey, Smothers and Anderson, they give themselves a strong chance to come away with a victory. If not, it could be a very long night for Virginia Tech fans.