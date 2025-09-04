Three Players to Watch on Vanderbilt's Offense Against Virginia Tech
After dropping their season opener against No. 10 South Carolina, the Virginia Tech Hokies return home to face the Vanderbilt Commodores, who defeated the Hokies in last year's season opener. It's a chance for revenge for Virginia Tech, which needs a win to avoid falling to 0-2.
The Commodores weren't projected to be anything special in 2024, but they came out hot and ended up upsetting Alabama before finishing the season 7-6. They return a lot of talent from last year's team and are looking to once again take down the Hokies.
If Virginia Tech wants to avoid a second straight loss to start the season, it must neutralize these three players on Vanderbilt's offense.
1. Diego Pavia, QB
The most dangerous player on Vanderbilt's offense this year is quarterback Deigo Pavia. Last season, Pavia threw for 2,293 yards and 20 touchdowns, but also ran for a team-high 800 yards and eight scores. He's a threat to beat you with his arm and his legs, so the Hokies better watch out.
In Vanderbilt's season opener against Charleston Southern, Pavia completed 80% of his passes for 275 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 44 more yards. Tech can live with Pavia beating them with his arm, what they can't do is let him run all over the field. Luckily, the Hokies have already been tested against the best mobile QB in America, LaNorris Sellers, and outside of a touchdown run on the opening series, they did an incredible job containing him.
2. Eli Stowers, TE
Last season, the Commodore's leading receiver wasn't a wide receiver, but a tight end. Eli Stowers caught 49 passes for 638 yards and five touchdowns in 2024, and he got off on the right foot in 2025, catching four passes for 86 yards in the opener. He's Pavia's favorite target and is absolutely someone the Hokies need to watch out for. You could make the argument that Stowers is the best tight end in the country and a future first-round pick. You can bet that Pavia and the offensive coaching staff for the Commodores are going to want to get Stowers involved early and often in this game.
3. Sedrick Alexander, RB
The third player the Hokies need to watch for is Sedrick Alexander, Vanderbilt's RB1. Alexander ran for just 586 yards behind a 3.6 average in 2024, but in the Commodores' season opener, he carried the ball 12 times for 83 yards (6.9 average). He showed the ability to be explosive, and having to account for him and Pavia both in the running game can be a tall task for any team.
Last week, Virginia Tech did a pretty good job defending the run. They gave up a couple chunk plays of 23 and 30 yards, but if you remove those two carries, they held Oscar Adaway and Rahsul Faison to 47 yards on 19 carries (2.47 average). If they can replicate that performance, they should have no problem stopping Alexander on Saturday.