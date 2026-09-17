Three Strengths For Virginia Tech Football Through Its First Two Games of 2026

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech has accomplished just about everything it could've asked for through the first two weeks of the James Franklin era.

The Hokies opened the season with a 73-3 demolition of VMI before handling Old Dominion, 44-21, in Week 2. Neither opponent represents the toughest competition Virginia Tech will see this season, and Saturday's matchup against Maryland should provide a better measuring stick. Still, several aspects of the Hokies' early success appear capable of translating as the schedule gets tougher. Here are three of Virginia Tech's biggest strengths through two games.

No. 1: The defensive line:

Virginia Tech's defensive front entered the season with plenty to prove, especially on the edge; through two weeks, it has instead become arguably the team's greatest strength. The Hokies have accumulated 12 sacks and 32 tackles for loss, consistently disrupting opposing offenses before plays have an opportunity to develop. Penn State transfer Mylachi Williams has been at the forefront of that effort with six tackles for loss, three sacks, and two forced fumbles. Cortez Harris has added 3.5 tackles for loss and three sacks, while Aycen Stevens has forced two fumbles of his own.

Williams was particularly disruptive against Old Dominion, recording 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and two forced fumbles. Stevens earned a 91.2 overall grade from Pro Football Focus for his performance against the Monarchs. There are questions elsewhere on Virginia Tech's defense, particularly after ODU found some success attacking the Hokies vertically. An effective pass rush can make those concerns considerably easier to manage, though, and Virginia Tech has generated plenty of pressure thus far.

No. 2: Ethan Grunkemeyer's efficiency:

There wasn't much mystery surrounding Virginia Tech's starting quarterback entering Week 1, but there was uncertainty over how quickly Ethan Grunkemeyer would settle into his new surroundings. So far, so good.

Grunkemeyer completed 17 of his 20 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns against VMI, providing an efficient introduction to his first season as the Hokies' starter. Then, he totaled a career-high 327 yards and two scores against Old Dominion, going 32-for-41 against the Monarchs. More importantly, Virginia Tech hasn't needed him to force the issue to generate offense.

No. 3: Virginia Tech having options offensively:

The Hokies have incorporated more 12 personnel, allowing Reynolds to move between the slot and a traditional in-line tight end role. That versatility gives Virginia Tech another receiving threat without sacrificing the ability to run out of heavier formations.

The backfield offers similar flexibility. Jeffrey Overton Jr. and Marcellous Hawkins have combined for six touchdowns through two games, providing Virginia Tech with multiple options on the ground. Even after the Hokies averaged only 2.1 yards per carry against Old Dominion, both backs have demonstrated an ability to create once they reach open space.

Maryland should test that versatility more than either of Virginia Tech's first two opponents. Through two weeks, however, the Hokies have shown that opponents have considerably more than one or two offensive weapons to worry about.