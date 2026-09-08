Virginia Tech Named As PFF's Top Overall Team For Week 1

BLACKSBURG — Pro Football Focus graded Virginia Tech football's 73-3 season-opening win over VMI Sept. 5 as its highest-grading team performance from Week 1 of the college football season.

The Hokies claimed a 70-point win, their largest margin since the 1922 season against Catholic (73-0) and outgained the Keydets, 619-83. Starting quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer went 17-for-20 in the affair, throwing for two touchdowns and 224 passing yards. Backup Bryce Baker entered for the second drive of the third quarter onwards, completing 10 of his 12 passes for 127 yards and one passing touchdown.

Highest Graded Team Performances from Week 1🔥 pic.twitter.com/F8HYxA3VCW — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 8, 2026

Seven Virginia Tech offensive players finished with overall grades higher than 80 in the opener, spearheaded by wide receiver Que'Sean Brown with a 91.6. The Duke transfer finished with a game-high 109 receiving yards on six catches in Saturday's opener, punctuated by a 51-yard touchdown on a slant where he scythed through several defenders en route to the end zone.

Six defensive players finished with totals of 80 or higher, including five with 88 or better. Defensive end Aycen Stevens led the way with a 97.8 grade in 13 snaps. Stevens finished with four tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble against the Keydets, logging his first career sack Saturday. Stevens' 97.8 grade was the second-highest of all defensive players, only behind Syracuse's Rashard Perry.

Virginia Tech's 73-3 win over VMI came against a Keydets team that ranks No. 405 in ESPN writer Bill Connelly's SP+ rankings, making it difficult to determine just how much the blowout revealed about the Hokies. Old Dominion should provide a considerably greater test. The Monarchs currently sit at No. 95 in SP+, making them the second-lowest-ranked opponent remaining on Virginia Tech's schedule but still representing a significant step up in competition from Week 1.

Virginia Tech's 73 points produced was its most in a single game since the 1995 season against Akron, while it reached the end zone a total of 10 times through six rushing touchdowns, three passing touchdowns and one blocked punt recovered for a score by sophomore safety Knahlij Harrell. Its six first-half touchdowns were tied for the fifth-most in a single half for the program since at least 1987, according to the HokieSports stats database.

Virignia Tech's 2026 season continues with its second clash of the season this Saturday against Old Dominion (Sept. 12). The contest will kick off at 12 p.m. ET, with viewing available on The CW.