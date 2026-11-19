Through eight games, Kemari Copeland and Aycen Stevens combined for 14.5 tackles for loss. In the two games since, they have 1.5.

Virginia Tech lost both of those games, 51-28 at SMU and 40-22 at home to Stanford. The Hokies walked into the Stanford game with more sacks than anyone in the ACC, and the Cardinal still ran 41 times for 5.7 yards per carry.

The next offense won’t hand those plays back. Miami (9-1, 7-0 ACC), No. 7 in the CFP rankings, has allowed 28 tackles for loss and 12 sacks in 10 games, and it throws for 331 yards a game.

Here are three players that need to step up against the Hurricanes.

Kemari Copeland, defensive lineman

Copeland, Virginia Tech’s only returning All-ACC player, led the Hokies with 4.5 sacks in 2025. This season, the fifth-year has one, and he wasn’t credited with a tackle at SMU.

Box scores are hard on interior linemen. A 305-pounder can eat double teams all night and never show up in the stat sheet. Staying gap accountable starts with him, though, and Miami will test it two ways.

Senior Mark Fletcher Jr. has 115 carries and 10 rushing touchdowns. Freshman Javian Mallory averages 6.9 yards per carry. Fletcher left the Duke game hurt, but Miami coach Mario Cristobal expects him to be fine.

Aycen Stevens, defensive lineman

Stevens’ first time in Virginia Tech’s defensive line rotation came at Hard Rock Stadium in 2024.

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“That game was my first in-game experience, being in the rotation,” Stevens said Monday.

The former linebacker recruit goes back as the Hokies’ leader in sacks (8.5), tackles for loss (11) and forced fumbles (three). A year ago, he had no sacks in 12 games.

The last two weeks interrupted all of it. Stevens had 10.5 tackles for loss in the first eight games and half of one since.

Miami will make him earn it back. Darian Mensah completes 76.3% of his passes, and the Hurricanes have lost two fumbles all season. Against an offense that careful, a strip-sack is the most realistic way to steal a possession, and nobody on Virginia Tech’s roster has forced more fumbles than Stevens.

Jaquez White, cornerback

White came from Troy as one of the headliners of Franklin’s first transfer class. He made second-team All-Sun Belt in 2025, and defensive coordinator Brent Pry was blunt about him in the spring.

“He’s physical. He’s quick. He’s experienced,” Pry said.

The coverage numbers haven’t followed him to Blacksburg. Pro Football Focus graded his coverage at 86.8 last season, 22nd among 879 qualifying cornerbacks. This year, that grade is 60.4, which ranks 867th of 1,046.

White has 37 tackles, fourth on the team and the most of any Virginia Tech defensive back. Eleven came in the win at Clemson. A cornerback that high on the tackle chart usually means the ball keeps finding his side of the field.

With star receiver Malachi Toney out with an ankle injury, Miami’s top healthy target is senior Cooper Barkate, who has 45 catches for 581 yards and six touchdowns.

If White can handle his side alone, Pry can send help to stop the run and extra rushers at Mensah. If he can’t, everything Copeland and Stevens are trying to do gets harder.