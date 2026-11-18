BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech football has endured a rough stretch over the past two weeks, and its next opponent isn't making it any easier.

The Hokies (6-4, 3-4 ACC) travel to Miami Gardens, Fla., Saturday to face No. 5 Miami (9-1, 7-0 ACC), which remains unbeaten in conference play and is firmly in the projected College Football Playoff. After allowing 91 combined points in back-to-back losses to SMU and Stanford, Virginia Tech now faces an offense that could present its toughest challenge of the season.

According to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), Miami holds a 96.4% chance of victory, leaving Virginia Tech with just a 3.6% chance of pulling off the upset. The Hurricanes are also 20.5-point favorites entering Saturday's contest.

Virginia Tech opened its 2026 campaign with four consecutive victories, its first 4-0 start since 2017, but has since lost four of its last six contests. The Hokies briefly appeared to have righted the ship with consecutive victories over Georgia Tech and Clemson, the latter securing bowl eligibility for James Franklin's squad.

Tech surrendered 51 points in a 23-point loss at SMU on Nov. 6 before returning home and allowing Stanford to score 21 unanswered points to open Saturday's contest. The Cardinal eventually cruised to a 40-22 victory, handing Virginia Tech its first home loss to Stanford in program history.

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Miami, meanwhile, has won nine of its first 10 games, with its lone defeat coming against Notre Dame on Nov. 7. The Hurricanes bounced back from that 31-24 loss with a 36-25 victory over Duke, keeping their perfect ACC record intact. Miami quarterback Darian Mensah has thrown for 3,076 yards and 29 touchdowns against just two interceptions, while freshman receiver Malachi Toney has accumulated 1,027 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.

The Hokies have allowed at least 40 points in consecutive games for the first time since September 2025. Against Miami's explosive passing attack, another difficult defensive performance could put Virginia Tech in an early hole. Offensively, quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer has provided some stability, throwing for 2,701 yards and 20 touchdowns against five interceptions. Still, the Hokies will need a much more complete performance than they've delivered in either of their previous two outings.

Virginia Tech has already secured its first bowl appearance under Franklin, but its final two regular-season games — against Miami and Virginia — will determine whether it can finish with a winning ACC record.

Saturday's contest kicks off at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. ESPN's "College GameDay" will also broadcast from Miami earlier that morning, marking Virginia Tech's first appearance on the show since 2017.

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