Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Game 4)

The Vegas Golden Knights have punched their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final, sweeping the former favorites, the Colorado Avalanche.

We still have plenty to be decided in the Eastern Conference Final, as we have at least two games left to be played, to a maximum of four. Tonight's Game 4 between the Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens will be a big one. After tonight, the series will either be tied 2-2 or the Hurricanes will take a 3-1 series lead.

Let's take a look at my best bets for this game.

NHL Best Bets Today

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Hurricanes -150 vs. Canadiens

UNDER 5.5 (-115)

Hurricanes -150 vs. Canadiens

In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year, I broke down why I'm betting the Hurricanes to win tonight:

The two previous games in this series have been close on the scoreboard, but the Hurricanes have completely dominated in those two games. Carolina has an expected goal differential of +1.42 per 60 minutes of play. The Canadiens were beyond lucky to force Game 2 and Game 3 to overtime, and unless they significantly improve their level of play, they're going to be facing a 3-1 deficit heading back to Carolina.

Based on the underlying numbers, I have no choice but to back the Hurricanes at their current price tag.

UNDER 5.5 (-115)

Considering the Canadiens have combined for just 25 shots in the last two games, both of which went to overtime, it's hard to imagine Game 4 being a high-scoring affair. Not only have the games yielded low shooting numbers, but they have combined for just 5.78 expected goals per 60 minutes. Pair that with the Canadiens' goalie, Jakub Dobes, sporting a 91.4% save percentage this series, and I think we're in for another low-scoring game tonight.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!