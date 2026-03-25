Three Virginia Tech Transfers That Will Be Key to Hokies' Success in 2026

After a disappointing 2025 campaign and the hiring of head coach James Franklin, Virginia Tech turned to the transfer portal in search of difference-making talent.

With several holes to fill across the roster, the Hokies added experienced transfers expected to play significant roles in 2026. Among them, three stand out as potential catalysts forTech’s push to rebound this fall.

1. WR Que'Sean Brown

Brown committed to Tech in early January after a pair of seasons seasons at Duke. During his time with the Blue Devils, he amassed 105 catches for over 1,200 yards and snagged seven touchdowns. In 2025, he accounted for 846 yards, over 300 more than any Hokies receiver. The closest Virginia Tech wideout is Ayden Greene, who accumulated 516 receiving yards last season.

Wide receiver was a glaring need for the Hokies this offseason after losing Cameron Seldon to South Florida and Isaiah Spencer to Ole Miss via the transfer portal.

Brown's experience and production should greatly improve an aerial attack that struggled to find consistency in 2025. His ability to find separation and create big-time plays could make him the focal point of Tech's passing game in 2026.

2. CB Cam Chadwick Jr.

Like Brown, Chadwick committed to the Hokies in January after two seasons at his former school, UConn. The incoming junior has recorded six career interceptions, including four in 2025, matching Tech's season total.

INTERCEPTION #3‼️



Cam Chadwick racks up his third interception today! pic.twitter.com/9gSiGNYDjL — UConn Football (@UConnFootball) November 1, 2025

Due to injuries and midseason transfers following the firing of head coach Brent Pry, Tech was thin in the secondary all season. Chadwick is expected to step into an immediate impact role and bring much-needed playmaking ability to the secondary.

Chadwick also has experience as a returner, providing another option in the return game after the Hokies lost wide receiver Tucker Holloway to Florida Atlantic in the transfer portal.

3. QB Ethan Grunkemeyer

Grunkemeyer originally committed to Franklin at Penn State in May of 2023. After two seasons with the Nittany Lions, he followed Franklin to Blacksburg and joined the Hokies in mid-January.

The 6-foot-2 signal-caller started the final seven games of Penn State's season after starting quarterback Drew Allar suffered a season-ending ankle injury in October. In that time span, Grunkemeyer threw for 1,234 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions.

In his final game, he tossed two fourth-quarter touchdowns to seal the Nittany Lions' win over Clemson in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Quarterback was a position of concern for the Hokies in 2025. Starter Kyron Drones completed under 60% of his passes, and the offense totaled under 2,000 total yards through the air.

Grunkemeyer, who projects to be the starter in 2026, completed nearly 70% of his passes in 2025, a mark that would have ranked among the best in the ACC over a full season. If he can maintain that level of efficiency in 2026, he could provide a sense of stability under center that the Hokies have lacked in recent seasons.