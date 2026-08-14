Three Virginia Tech Transfers Who Are Starting To Emerge In Fall Camp

BLACKSBURG, Va. — The first week of fall practice for Virginia Tech has come and gone, and the media has been able to see about an hour total of practices throughout the week. In that hour, multiple players have stood out above the rest. Here are the three transfers that have looked the best through the first week of practice.

No. 1: WR Marlion Jackson

Marlion Jackson had a difficult start to his career at Louisiana Tech with a difficult quarterback situation along with a poor team overall. Since arriving in Blacksburg, he has looked to be the favorite for the WR3 position, behind only Ayden Greene and Que'Sean Brown.

Standing at 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, he's one of the biggest receivers on the roster. He's caught multiple touchdowns in the practice that has been open to the media, including a score against Isaiah Brown-Murray, who is in the battle for the No. 1 cornerback position. That score happened on Aug. 13.

No. 2: CB Jaquez White

Jaquez White made a statement during the Aug. 13 practice, breaking up three passes in his three defensive reps, going against and beating Ayden Greene twice and Que'Sean Brown once. Not only did he not allow a catch, but he was step-for-step with both receivers for the entire session that was open to the media.

Still recovering from an injury, White may not be 100% at the moment after a spring injury that involved both his MCL and ACL. The body can have trouble recovering from those injuries, so White may still continue to get better and more effective as the season inches closer and closer.

No. 3: Que'Sean Brown

Deciding on No. 2 and No. 3 for Brown and White was a tall task, but it ultimately came down to the one-on-one rep that I mentioned earlier. Que'Sean Brown had a fantastic catch in the end zone — though there was no coverage — where he made a one-handed catch and managed to keep his feet in bounds for the score.

He also burned past Joshua Clarke — who the coaching staff is very high on — downfield for a would-be touchdown, but the pass was overthrown, and Brown couldn't quite catch up to it.

Brown looks to be every bit the part of a top-end slot receiver, beating solid corners on islands consistently. As he gets more and more familiar with the team, he will continue to get better throughout the season and into camp.