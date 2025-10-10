Three Yellow Jackets to Watch Tomorrow Against the Hokies
There's just one day left until Virginia Tech football kicks off its seventh game of the 2025 season, taking on the No. 13 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Lane Stadium tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. ET. Here's three Hokies to watch ahead of tomorrow's clash.
No. 1: Haynes King - Quarterback
When I remarked on the disparity of the dual-threat nature between Virginia Tech's Kyron Drones and Georgia Tech's King on yesterday's "Bleav in Georgia Tech" podcast with Jackson Caudell and RJ Schafer, Caudell stated that he was "the dual-threat" quarterback."
However, Georgia Tech’s offense, while benefiting from King’s mobility, may need to slightly dial back the reliance on his legs this weekend. With King slated to carry the offense through the remainder of the season, overextending him with constant scrambles could increase the risk of injury or fatigue.
The Hokies’ defense must account for a quarterback who can strike both through the air and on the ground, while Georgia Tech must balance King’s dual-threat capabilities with long-term durability for the rest of the season.
No. 2: Jamal Haynes - Running Back
Completing the two-headed Haynes Hydra, Jamal Haynes is Georgia Tech’s other key offensive weapon this weekend. While King draws much of the attention as a dual-threat quarterback, Haynes provides the Jackets with a versatile skill set that keeps defenses honest, functioning both as a typical tailback and also one that can function in the receiving game. For Virginia Tech, limiting Haynes’ touches and keeping him in predictable areas will be key to slowing the Jackets’ tempo. If Haynes is able to consistently gain yards after contact or create separation in the passing game, Georgia Tech’s offense could maintain rhythm without overextending King, providing a crucial balance for the rest of the season and overwhelming Virginia Tech.
No. 3: Isiah Canion - Wide Receiver
Thus far, the Yellow Jackets’ receiving corps hasn’t produced eye-popping statistics, but Isiah Canion has established himself as a dependable contributor and a reliable floor raiser for Georgia Tech’s offense. Through the early portion of the season, Canion has recorded 237 receiving yards on 15 catches, demonstrating consistent hands and route discipline. While both of his touchdowns came against Gardner-Webb and Temple, his ability to move the chains and make contested catches provides the Jackets with a steady target for King.
Virginia Tech will take on the Yellow Jackets tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. ET; fans can watch the game on the ACC Network. No. 13 Georgia Tech is currently 14.5-point favorites, according to ESPN BET.