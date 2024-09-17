Two Hokies Land On The Week 3 All-ACC Team
With the Hokies' big win against Old Dominion, there were plenty of players who had big games against the Monarchs.
The list is long: Bhayshul Tuten, Jaylin Lane, Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Peter Moore--and the list goes on. Unfortunately, only two of these Hokies were given Players of the Week honors by the ACC in Week 3.
The first to receive this honor was wide receiver and punt returner Jaylin Lane. He was again the highlight of the passing offense, leading the offense in receiving and finishing with eighty more yards than the second-leading receiver. Kyron Drones connected with Jaylin seven times, which was highlighted by a trick play touchdown where Lane found himself wide open up the seam of the defense. Lane also returned three punts for 29 yards, with a long return of twenty yards.
Lane has quickly turned into one of the key pieces to the Hokies' offense, leading Virginia Tech in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. Heading into the season it seemed the game plan would be centered around Bhayshul Tuten running the football, the offense has now turned into a two-headed dragon between Jaylin Lane and Bhayshul Tuten.
From The ACC:
"Lane registered seven receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown in a 37-17 against Old Dominion. It was the seventh 100-yard receiving game of his career and second at Virginia Tech. The Clover, South Carolina, native also returned three punts for 29 yards. Lane was one of three players throughout the ACC to eclipse 100 yards of receiving in Week 3. His 135 yards of total offense was the most among ACC wide receivers."
The other player who received an honor was justifiably Antwaun Powell-Ryland. Ryland tied the Hokie record for sacks in a game with four, a record he already shared with Bruce Smith and J.C. Price.
Powell-Ryland was everywhere on defense, he was simply not blockable. It's rarely seen that a defensive lineman leads a team in blocking, but Ryland did. He forced two fumbles, one fumble off of each quarterback that played in the game. Antwaun was the main reason the Monarch's passing offense was so poor, as Old Dominion only passed for 50 yards, and was sacked five times--four of which were by Powell-Ryland.
From The ACC:
"Powell-Ryland matched the Virginia Tech school record with four sacks against Old Dominion. Powell-Ryland split the Hokies’ team lead with seven total tackles against the Monarchs, as well as recording two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. The redshirt senior also recorded four sacks last season against Wake Forest, joining Bruce Smith, Morgan Roane, and J.C. Price as the only players in Tech history to record at least four sacks in a game. Powell-Ryland and Smith are the only two to have done it multiple times."
The passing game, offense, and defense were incredibly strong against Old Dominion. Kyron Drones has settled in, finally finding a primary target in Jaylin Lane. Chris Marve has also dialed in his passing defense, utilizing Antwaun Powell-Ryland in the most effective way possible.
Look for Ryland and Lane to build on these huge performances, being named the best ACC players this week at their position.