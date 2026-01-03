Two-Sport Athlete Micah Matthews Enters Transfer Portal

Virginia Tech suffers another portal loss, this time it's two-sport athlete Micah Matthews, who was expected to have a possible impact in both baseball and football during their respective upcoming seasons. The news was initially reported by VTScoop at 247Sports.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨#Hokies WR Micah Matthews has entered the transfer portal. pic.twitter.com/cxTgawQMp2 — VTScoop247 (@VTScoop247) January 3, 2026

Matthews would have had a chance to find playing time in the baseball program next year as a redshirt freshman. He was a top 100 recruit in his class. The only reason he wasn't drafted is that he wanted to play baseball and football at the collegiate level.

Matthews, a native of Bridgewater, Virginia, was a four-star prospect coming out of high school and ranked as a top 500 football player in the country by the 247Sports Composite rankings. Some expected him to find playing time in a similar role to that of Cam Seldon last season, but he did not see the field.

This is a rather substantial loss for both sports. Looking at baseball, Matthews was a top 55 recruit in the country and likely would have found the field this upcoming season if he were able to stay healthy. While he likely wouldn't have started early, this greatly impacts the depth and talent of the baseball team heading into what could be a crucial season for Head Coach John Szefc.

On the football front, some believed Matthews could be an impact player in his true freshman season, but he never appeared in a game, taking a redshirt season. He likely would have had a chance to factor into the two-deep depth chart for Virginia Tech this season.

This is a big loss, but not a killer one. At Virginia Tech, the best part of Matthews was the idea of what he could be, and he only spent a season in Blacksburg. The reality of being a two-sport athlete in college is difficult, especially when each respective sport's season takes place in the key parts of the other's offseason training and development.

This is a bigger loss for baseball than it is football. Losing a potential rotational piece with the season starting up in about six weeks can leave a big impact on the depth of the outfield. Teams are required to set their rosters for the upcoming season in early December. I do not believe that Matthews was listed on the roster, so perhaps the coaching staff knew that him entering the portal could be a possibility.

We will have more as this story develops.

More Virginia Tech Football News: