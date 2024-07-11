Two Virginia Tech Games Featured on On3's Top 10 ACC conference games in 2024
Jesse Simonton from On3.com put out his top 10 ACC conference games this coming year. In the mix are matchups such as Florida State vs. Miami, NC State vs. Clemson, and Miami vs. Louisville.
Also in these rankings are two matchups that include the Virginia Tech Hokies, both of which could prove to have massive implications depending on how VT comes out of the gates in September.
The following is a list sourced from On3.com:
Florida State at Miami (Oct. 26)
Clemson at Florida State (Oct. 5)
NC State at Clemson (Sept. 21)
Clemson at Virginia Tech (Nov. 9)
Louisville at Clemson (Nov. 2)
Miami at Louisville (Oct. 19)
Virginia Tech at Miami (Sept. 27)
Florida State at SMU (Sept. 28)
North Carolina at NC State (Nov. 30)
Duke at Miami (Nov. 2)
Coming in at number four on the list is the late-season matchup between Virginia Tech and Clemson at Lane Stadium. If all goes according to plan for the Hokies and the Tigers, this game could not only have meaning for the ACC title but possibly the CFB Playoff.
“The Tigers cap a tricky two-week stretch where they host a spunky Louisville team and then turn around and play in Blacksburg," said Simonton. “They go on the road against a Virginia Tech team eyeing a dark horse run to the ACC title game with quarterback Kyron Drones.
“In his lone year as a starter, Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnick struggled against top-flight defenses, so it will be interesting to see where his confidence stands after the Tigers will have already faced the likes of Georgia, NC State, and Florida State and then play in a hostile environment against the Hokies’ Top 25 unit.”
A little more down the list at number seven is the ACC opener for VT against the Miami Hurricanes. This will certainly be an early test for both squads after both finished the season 7-6 last year. With much promise and two strong quarterbacks at the helm in Kyron Drones and Cam Ward, a barnburner could certainly come alive in the week six matchup.
“Nothing like a Friday primetime game in Hard Rock Stadium,” said Simonton. “This is an enticing late September matchup between potentially two undefeated (4-0) teams. The Hurricanes expect to be ACC title contenders, while the Hokies could play spoiler (or more) in Brent Pry’s third season.
“This should be a nice early-season test for Ward and Miami’s high-powered offense, as Va. Tech quietly had the No. 2 defense in the ACC in 2023.”
This list could look totally different by the time the season has kicked off, but Virginia Tech will have the chance to play and possibly win some of the biggest ACC games of the year, something that hasn’t been muttered in some time across the nation.