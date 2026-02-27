Transfer News and Rumors: Chelsea Ignite Rodrygo Pursuit; Liverpool Ready $118 Million Bid

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Arsenal struck down Real Madrid’s inquiry for defender Gabriel. The Spanish giants were eyeing the Brazilian to bolster their backline, but the Gunners made it very clear he is not for sale. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Manchester United are closely monitoring Villarreal midfielder Pape Gueye. The club views the Senegal international as an ideal replacement for Casemiro. (Source: Foot Mercato)

As speculation continues to swirl around Pep Guardiola’s future at Manchester City, Qatar Stars League outfit Al-Ahli, where the Spaniard spent two years of his playing career, have emerged as a serious contender to lure the manager away from the Etihad. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Liverpool are preparing a $117.8 million (€100 million, £87.4 million) bid for Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga. The Spanish outfit views such a lucrative offer difficult to ignore. (Source: Fichajes)

Tottenham Hotspur’s Plan A is to bring former boss Mauricio Pochettino back to north London this summer, but the Argentine’s deal with the U.S. men’s national team could complicate matters. (Source: Henry Winter, via Market Madness podcast)

Chelsea are ready to pounce should Real Madrid winger Rodrygo opt to leave the club this summer. Arsenal, Tottenham, Al-Hilal and Inter are also keen on the Brazilian. (Source: El Nacional)

Despite Kobbie Mainoo’s resurgence under new boss Michael Carrick, Man Utd have not yet reopened contract talks with the midfielder. But the club fully intends to lock down the England international to a long-term deal. (Source: The Sun)

Despite mounting interest, Liverpool and Man Utd will not pay the $67.5 million (£50 million) asking price for Wolves youngster Mateus Mané. (Source: Football Insider)

Newcastle United are prioritizing defensive reinforcements for the 2026–27 season and have their sights set on signing Wolves left back Hugo Bueno. The Magpies face competition from Spurs. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Nottingham Forest are set to reignite their interest in Inter midfielder Davide Frattesi. After seeing an offer for the Italian swatted away last summer, the Tricky Trees are prepared to come back with serious money. (Source: Sports Boom)

La Liga

Cristiano Ronaldo is interested in returning to Champions League soccer next season. As of now, it is unclear whether the Portuguese icon would return to La Liga or fulfill his plans elsewhere. (Source: Indykaila)

Rodrygo’s future at Real Madrid could come down to whether the club hires Jürgen Klopp this summer. The winger believes he would get more opportunities under the former Liverpool boss, which would convince him to stay at the Bernabéu. (Source: El Nacional)

Barcelona have received an invitation from Arsenal to take fullback Ben White this summer as a solution to their woes on the right flank, where Jules Koundé continues to underwhelm. (Source: Fichajes)

Atlético Madrid talisman Antoine Griezmann must choose between finishing out the season in Spain’s capital or making the move to the United States to join Orlando City. The MLS outfit set a Mar. 26 deadline for the Frenchman. (Source: MARCA)

Real Betis have set an initial asking price of $47.1 million (€40 million) for Abde Ezzalzouli as Premier League clubs, including Newcastle, Aston Villa, West Ham and and Everton, circle around the winger. (Source: Sports Boom)

Atlético Madrid are interested in Club Brugge winger Carlos Forbs, who has burst onto the scene this season. The Spanish giants want to close the deal before his stock rises even further. (Source: Fichajes)

