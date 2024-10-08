Virginia Tech All-ACC Candidates Through Six Games
The Hokies are only half way through the season, but it’s a good time to start thinking about whom the Hokies could land on the All-ACC teams.
The Hokies had four players on the All-ACC list last year. Powell-Ryland led the way with 113 votes, landing on the second team, Bhayshul Tuten had 80 votes and was also on the Second Team, as well as Dorian Strong (53) and Tucker Holloway (73) landing on the All-ACC Third Team.
This year, Virginia Tech has the potential to be even better than the 2023 team. The Hokies are 3-3–although some fans would beg to say Virginia Tech deserves a record of 4-2 after a controversial call against Miami.
He’s are some Hokies who have contributed to Virginia Tech’s success, and are premier All-ACC Candidates.
K John Love
Although Love was not an All-ACC player last year, he was an All-ACC Honorable mention, just trailing Florida State kicker Ryan Fitzgerald.
Love’s field goal percentage is down from last year, but John has been automatic. His only miss was from 33 yards out against Old Dominion when the Monarchs blocked his kick.
Love single-handedly helped the Hokies stay in the game against Miami, nailing two field goals from fifty yards out, with a long of fifty seven yards.
He has been elite, and has shown he will be kicking on Sundays in the near future.
DE Antwaun Powell-Ryland
What more could be said about Antwaun Powell-Ryland, he’s one of the best pass rushers in the country, and has been on an absolute tear for the Hokies, wrecking havoc on offensive lines all across the country.
Powell-Ryland has already forced two fumbles on the year and sacked the quarterback seven times, both of which are top-five stats in the nation.
Antwaun should be a no-brainer All-ACC pick.
RB Bhayshul Tuten
Tuten currently is second in the ACC in rushing yards and first in the conference in rushing touchdowns.
Since relinquishing the role as the kick returner for the Hokies, Tuten has seen an improved role in the Brent Pry offense, averaging over nineteen carries in the past five games.
Tuten has been one of the most reliable running backs in the ACC after not seeing much action in Virginia Tech’s first game against Vanderbilt.
Although Tuten will not draw many votes as an all-purpose back as P.J. Prioleau has taken the returner duties, he could still possibly find himself on the All-ACC First Team as a running back.