Virginia Tech Announces Future Meeting With The Citadel

Virginia Tech football announced a meeting with The Citadel today, confirming an earlier report on a schedule leak by Tech Sideline's Nick Brown. The matchup between Virginia Tech and The Citadel will be the first between the two schools since the 1953 season.

2027 Virginia Tech schedule leak?



If you zoom in on the right it seems like the #Hokies will be hosting The Citadel next season.



The only two announced 2027 nonconference games are home vs. Liberty and at Notre Dame.



It would be the first meeting with The Citadel since 1953. https://t.co/x8lN5i4eRm — Nick Brown (@NickBrown33) June 22, 2026

The contest is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 28, 2027 for Week 0. Virginia Tech is also slated to play against Liberty the following week in Lane Stadium on Sept. 4. Virginia Tech will also travel on the road to Notre Dame, Ind. to play the Fighting Irish in a non-conference matchup (Notre Dame is an ACC member in most sports, but not in football). The only other confirmed game on Virginia Tech's 2027 slate is a road game at Virginia in Scott Stadium (Charlottesville, Va.) which has no set date but is expected to be the final week of November and the regular-season finale.

With The Citadel now being announced, Virginia Tech has its three matchups booked for the 2027 season and will play one FCS school and two FBS opponents. The same pattern as the 2026 season applies where the Hokies will play one FCS squad (VMI in 2026, The Citadel in 2027), one Group Of Five opponent (Old Dominion in 2026, Liberty in 2027) and one Power Four opponent (Maryland in 2026, Notre Dame in 2027) to complete their three-game non-conference slate.

Virginia Tech can only schedule three non-conference games as a result of the ACC shifting to a nine-game model. This past season, that forced the Hokies to remove one of their existing four non-conference games, and Tech eventually chopped off the James Madison game that was scheduled for Sept. 26.

Here's a look now at future non-conference schedules ofr Virginia Tech, which are subject to change:

2027

Aug. 28: vs. The Citadel (Lane Stadium; Blacksburg, Va.)

Sept. 4: vs. Liberty (Lane Stadium; Blacksburg, Va.)

Nov. 6: at Notre Dame (Notre Dame Stadium; Notre Dame, Ind.)

TBD: at Virginia (Scott Stadium; Charlottesville, Va.)

2028

Sept. 2: vs. Liberty (Lane Stadium; Blacksburg, Va.)

Nov. 4: vs. Notre Dame (Lane Stadium; Blacksburg, Va.)

TBD: vs. Virginia (Lane Stadium; Blacksburg, Va.)

2029

Sept. 8: at Arizona (Casino Del Sol Stadium; Tuscon, Ariz.)

Sept. 15: vs. Maryland (Lane Stadium; Blacksburg, Va.)

TBD: at Virginia (Scott Stadium; Charlottesville Va.)

2030

Aug. 30: vs. Arizona (Lane Stadium; Blacksburg, Va.)

Sept. 14: at BYU (LaVell Edwards Stadium; Provo, Utah)

Sept. 21: vs. Old Dominion (Lane Stadium; Blacksburg, Va.)

TBD: vs. Virginia (Lane Stadium; Blacksburg, Va.)

2031

Aug. 30: vs. Wisconsin (Duke's Mayo Classic) (Bank of America Stadium; Charlotte, N.C.)

Sept. 5: vs. North Alabama (Lane Stadium; Blacksburg, Va.)

2032

Sept. 4: vs. Ole Miss (Lane Stadium; Blacksburg, Va.)

Sept. 18: at Wisconsin (Camp Randall Stadium; Madison, Wis.)

2033

Sept. 10: vs. BYU (Lane Stadium; Blacksburg, Va.)

Nov. 5: at Notre Dame (Notre Dame Stadium; Notre Dame, Ind.)

2034

Sept. 2: vs. Alabama (Lane Stadium; Blacksburg, Va.)

2035:

Sept. 1: at Alabama (Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium; Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

2036:

Sept. 1: vs. Notre Dame (Lane Stadium; Blacksburg, Va.)

2037:

Sept. 5: at Ole Miss (Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field; Oxford, Miss.)