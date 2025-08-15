Virginia Tech Basketball: Hokies' Neoklis Avdalas Awarded Five-Star Rating from 247Sports
The offseason just keeps getting better for head coach Mike Young.
247Sports awarded Greek wing Neoklis Avdalas with a five-star rating, making him the 16th player in the 2025 class to earn the honor. His grade of 98 out of 100 puts him among the nation's top guard prospects like Darryn Peterson, Alijah Arenas, and Darius Acuff Jr.
This grade makes Avdalas the highest profile recruit since 2011's Dorian Finney-Smith.
Fans saw a glimpse of what's to come for Avdalas when he represented his country during theFIBA U20 EuroBasket 2025. The Hokies' prospect showed out throughout the tournament, leading his country's team to a 6-1 record. They tied with Italy, who took home the championship, for the best record in the tournament.
EuroBasket Group Play
Avdalas was one of the top names in the entire event. He just barely missed out on FIBA's All-Star Five, their version of an all-tournament team. His teammate, Alexandros Samodurov, got the nod over him due to his two-way efficiency and team-leading 17.6 points per game.
This game gave a clear look at Avdalas’ skill set for those who hadn’t watched him before. His known strengths were his IQ and touch around the rim, but he did that and more. He finished with 17 points on 50% shooting and was more confident from deep as well, going 3-for-7 from beyond the arc.
Greece was the second-highest scoring team in the event. They were by far the most dominant group leading up to the playoffs, meaning Avdalas would see the floor less in these blowout victories. He still managed to shine through. He had the fourth-most rebounds in a game against Czechia, dominating the glass with 15 boards. He returned to form once Greece began chasing gold.
Playoffs
Through bracket play, Avdalas averaged 17.2 points. He dominated against Finland, walking off with 23 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists. His passing was the x-factor of Greece's offense. His 17 points on 50% shooting and 10 assists against France further showcased his rare feel for the game at his young age. France got the better of Greece in this game, handing them their only loss and eliminating them from championship contention.
That didn't mean the job was over for Avdalas. He was determined to help Greece finish as strongly as possible. His 15 points, six rebounds, and nine assists against Slovenia felt like business for him. He followed that up with a historic triple-double.
Avdalas finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds, and 14 assists against Israel, earning a triple-double in 35 minutes of play.
He joined a historic company with the first triple-double since FIBA's 2019 tournament. He is one of seven players to have ever achieved this feat in the tournament's history, and the third player from Greece to accomplish this feat.
This was the kind of performance that led 247Sports to view him with such high regard. He flashed as an effective two-way slasher with a can't-miss feel for the game. His IQ aligns with the mold of an NBA-level talent, something Europe has produced in abundance as of late. His shooting remains a weakness, but it's an aspect of the game he doesn't steer clear of.
The possibilities are endless for what Avdalas's role could be. As he enters the season as the second-highest rated prospect in program history, he continues to be one of the top storylines for the Hokies