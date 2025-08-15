Virginia Tech Basketball: Hokies' Neoklis Avdalas Awarded Five-Star Rating from 247Sports

🇬🇷 Neoklis Avdalas is showing a lot to be excited for next draft cycle, putting together an elite performance in the FIBA U20s so far, averaging



14.0 PPG

8.0 APG

7.1 RPG

40% FG

31% 3P

68% FT



Through 7 games has cumulated a total of 56 assists to 16 turnovers as a 6’8 PG pic.twitter.com/f6EOAP1m4h