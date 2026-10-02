Virginia Tech Confidence Meter: How I Feel About the Hokies' Chances Against Pitt

Heading into Friday night at Lane Stadium, my confidence meter on Virginia Tech sits at 55 percent. A week ago, before the Hokies needed a fourth-quarter comeback at Boston College, I was at 80.

Fifty-five still means I'm picking Virginia Tech to get to 5-0 for the first time since 2005. It also means the other result wouldn't surprise me. The models are split, too. ESPN's Football Power Index gives the Hokies a 42.2 percent chance to win, and Bill Connelly's SP+ projects Virginia Tech by a tenth of a point.

The 55 percent

Start with the building. Pitt has played all four of its games at Acrisure Stadium, and its first road trip of 2026 lands in a sold-out Lane Stadium on a Friday night.

"We need it to be a home-field advantage," head coach James Franklin said this week.

He knows the other sideline. Franklin went 3-1 against Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi at Penn State from 2016 to 2019, and defensive coordinator Brent Pry ran his defense in all four.

Pitt hasn't been clean at home, either. The Panthers were flagged 16 times for 165 yards against Bucknell last Saturday and eight times in each of the two games before that. Now take those same communication problems and put them in the loudest building Pitt will play in all season.

Then there's the pass rush. Virginia Tech leads the FBS with 45 tackles for loss and has 17 sacks, third in the country behind LSU and Tennessee. Defensive end Cortez Harris has five of them.

Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel has 13 touchdown passes and one interception, a stat line that looks terrifying until you sort it by opponent. All 13 touchdowns came against Miami (Ohio) and Bucknell. Against UCF and Syracuse, he went 28 of 52 for 335 yards with no touchdowns and an interception.

The Hokies also have the best closer on the field. Running back Jeffrey Overton Jr. ran for 209 yards at Boston College, 140 of them in the fourth quarter, and his 76-yard touchdown with 5:10 left decided a 21-14 win. He's at 409 yards and 6.8 yards per carry through four games.

And quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer still hasn't thrown an interception. The Penn State transfer is 101 of 136 for 1,012 yards and eight touchdowns. In a coin-flip game, not giving the ball away is crucial.

The 45 percent

Everything above runs into Pitt's defense.

The Panthers allow 8.5 points per game, third in the FBS, and 53.2 rushing yards per game, which ranks fourth. UCF ran 22 times for 20 yards against them. Nobody has scored more than 14.

Virginia Tech will try to run on that front with a line that's still being assembled. Left tackle Justin Terry is out, and Lucas Austin and Roseby Lubintus were downgraded to doubtful on Thursday's availability report. The better news is at guard, where Montavious Cunningham and Brody Meadows are both probable. Cunningham didn't play at Boston College.

Pitt is getting healthier, too. Running back Ja'Kyrian Turner, who led the Panthers with 745 rushing yards last season and hasn't played since the opener, is probable.

That matters because of how last week went. The Hokies had three points at halftime in Chestnut Hill and trailed 14-6 in the fourth quarter. A nor'easter explains some of that. It doesn't explain all of it, and Pitt is a lot better than Boston College.

The secondary is the other worry. Maryland quarterback Malik Washington threw for 359 yards and three touchdowns against Virginia Tech on Sept. 19. Pitt averages 347.3 passing yards per game, fifth in the country, and the Hokies have one interception all season.

Where I land

This game gets decided on first down. If Overton finds room against a front that gives up 53 rushing yards a game, Pitt has to bring a safety down, and tight end Luke Reynolds gets the middle of the field. Reynolds leads the Hokies with 30 catches, 280 yards, and four touchdowns.

If Overton doesn't, Grunkemeyer is throwing on third-and-long behind a reshuffled line, and that's the down Narduzzi's defense is built for.