Three Reasons Why Virginia Tech Will Defeat Pitt — And Three Reasons Why It Might Not

"We haven't had a road game this year, so I guess we'll find out Friday night."

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said that on Monday. It might be the most honest preview line anyone has offered this week.

Virginia Tech (4-0, 1-0 ACC) hosts Pitt (4-0, 1-0 ACC) at 7 p.m. ET Friday on ESPN in a sold-out Lane Stadium. The Hokies have outscored opponents 173-64 and can start 5-0 for the first time since 2005. Pitt has outscored its four opponents 157-34 without leaving Acrisure Stadium.

One of those perfect records ends Friday. Here are three reasons I think Virginia Tech gets to 5-0, and three reasons it might not.

Why Virginia Tech May Win

No. 1: Pitt's offense hasn't solved a Power Four defense

Pitt averages 523.8 yards per game, third in the ACC, and quarterback Mason Heintschel has 13 touchdown passes. Most of that production came against Miami (Ohio) and FCS Bucknell, which Pitt beat by a combined 104 points. Against UCF and Syracuse, its two Power Four opponents, Pitt scored 39 points total.

In the 12-7 win over UCF, Pitt went 5-of-18 on third down and didn't score after halftime. Five days later, Heintschel threw for just 123 yards against Syracuse.

Now Pitt draws the FBS leader in tackles for loss. Virginia Tech also ranks third nationally with 17 sacks, and defensive end Cortez Harris has five of them. If Pitt's offense performs the way it did against UCF, the Hokies won't need to score 30-plus points, as they have in three of their first four games.

No. 2: Stopping the run means stopping Jeffrey Overton Jr.

Head coach James Franklin said Monday that Pitt wants to stop the run, make an offense one-dimensional and then come after the quarterback.

Running back Jeffrey Overton Jr. is why its harder than it sounds. The sophomore has 409 rushing yards at 6.8 per carry with four touchdowns, plus 10 catches for 114 yards.

He's also been Virginia Tech's answer when nothing else works. The Hokies trailed Boston College 14-6 in the fourth quarter Saturday and leaned on Overton. He finished with 209 yards, including the 76-yard go-ahead touchdown.

Pitt allows 53.3 rushing yards per game. If Overton has that many by halftime, Pitt has to bring an extra defender down. That's when tight end Luke Reynolds and wide receiver Que'Sean Brown get room.

No. 3: Pitt's first road trip comes with a discipline problem

Friday is Pitt's first game away from home this season, and Narduzzi is already bracing for it.

"The noise component in Blacksburg kind of forces some adjustments in terms of the communication on both sides of the field," he said.

Communication has been a problem even at home. Pitt was flagged 16 times for 165 yards against Bucknell, which is more yards than Bucknell's offense gained all game. It drew eight more flags against UCF.

Virginia Tech doesn't need Pitt to fall apart. A couple of drive-killing penalties would do.

Why Virginia Tech Might Lose

No. 1: A patched-together offensive line meets one of the best ACC defenses

Virginia Tech will be without left tackle Justin Terry for several weeks, and Oklahoma transfer Logan Howland has filled in.

That line faces a defense that has held every opponent to 14 points or fewer. Pitt hasn't allowed a point in the first or third quarter and ranks second in the ACC in total defense. Franklin called Narduzzi's blitz package "really good."

The Hokies already know what a stalled run game looks like. Against Old Dominion, they carried 42 times for 89 yards and won by 23 anyway. That won't be the case if that happens against Pitt.

No. 2: The market and the metrics both lean Pitt

The market has a reason to lean that way. Against FBS opponents, Pitt averages 6.4 yards per play and allows 4.6. Virginia Tech gains just under 5.2 yards per play and allows 5.6. Strip out VMI and Bucknell, and Pitt has been better on both sides of the ball.

The Hokies' pass defense also has a soft spot on film. Maryland quarterback Malik Washington threw for 359 yards and three touchdowns against Virginia Tech on Sept. 19.

No. 3: Heintschel only needs one good night

Pitt has another version of Heintschel besides the one who struggled against UCF and Syracuse. He's the first quarterback in ACC history to throw at least six touchdown passes in two games in the same season, and Pitt averages 347.3 passing yards per game. Some of his trouble against UCF also came in a steady downpour.

The pass rush can cover for a lot. But if Heintschel gets the ball out before Harris and company get home, Pitt has the receivers to make it hurt. Thirteen different Panthers caught a pass against Bucknell.

Virginia Tech also hasn't made quarterbacks pay for mistakes. The Hokies have one interception all season, which ranks 114th in the FBS.

Virginia Tech's best path to 5-0 runs through the Heintschel who threw for 123 yards against Syracuse. If the one who threw for 403 yards and six touchdowns against Bucknell shows up instead, that 3.5-point line is going to look generous.