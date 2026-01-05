Virginia Tech DB Jahmari DeLoatch to Return to the Hokies for Redshirt Freshman Campaign

Virginia Tech football has received another boost to its returning corps. Cornerback Jahmari DeLoatch announced his intentions to “run it back” with the Hokies in 2026, returning for his second year with the program. DeLoatch, who played in two games this year as a true freshman, redshirted his 2025 campaign and has the full four years of eligibility at his disposal. DeLoatch entered the Hokies' cornerbacks room in 2025, alongside fellow true freshmen Knahlij Harrell and Jordan "Jojo" Crim.

DeLoatch is the third cornerback to announce his return to Virginia Tech, joining Joshua Clarke and Harrell. DeLoatch is the sixth player in the secondary to announce a return, alongside the aforementioned Clarke and Harrell, as well as Quentin Reddish, Jordan Bass and Sheldon Robinson.

DeLoatch played in two contests this year: the Hokies’ Week 4 contest vs. Wofford, followed up by the next week against N.C. State. Against the Terriers, DeLoatch recorded two tackles, both assisted. He also posted 0.5 tackles for loss and notched a pass breakup in the endzone, in addition to a pass deflection. DeLoatch did not record any statistics in the N.C. State game.

On Pro Football Focus, DeLoatch, who logged 15 snaps, earned an overall grade of 62.8, fourth-highest of the cornerbacks on Virginia Tech’s roster, behind Isaiah Brown-Murray (74.5), Thomas Williams (70.1) and outgoing transfer Joseph Reddish (63.8). DeLoatch’s run defense grade came in at a 60.3, seventh of the team’s cornerbacks, behind Brown-Murray (78.1), Thomas Williams (74.8), Krystian Williams (73.3), Sherrod Covil (70.4), the outgoing Caleb Brown (64.5) and Harrell (62.3). In pass rush, DeLoatch, albeit with only one snap, ranked second of five cornerbacks who took a pass rush snap, behind only Isaiah Cash (66.7). DeLoatch’s coverage grade sat as fifth-most of the team’s cornerbacks, behind Brow-Murray (73.1), Thomas Williams (70.4), Reddish (65.1) and Cash (63.1).

Of DeLoatch’s 15 snaps, seven were listed on PFF as run defense snaps, one as pass rush and the remaining seven in coverage.

DeLoatch is one of 12 Hokies to officially announce their return for the 2025 campaign, joining wide receiver Ayden Greene, safety Quentin Reddish, cornerback Joshua Clarke, safety Jordan Bass, defensive lineman Kemari Copeland, safety Sheldon Robinson, running back Jeffrey Overton Jr., running back Marcellus Hawkins, cornerback Knahlij Harrell, center Kyle Altuner and offensive lineman Brody Meadows.

Eight months now remain until Virginia Tech football’s 2026 campaign kicks off against VMI on Sept. 5, 2026.

More Virginia Tech Football News: