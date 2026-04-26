Virginia Tech DL Ben Bell Receives Rookie Mini Camp Invitation

Virginia Tech defensive end Ben Bell has received an invitation to the Indianapolis Colts' rookie mini camp, per his agency, SMWW Agency.

Congratulations to SMWW athlete Ben Bell on receiving an invitation to the Indianapolis @Colts Rookie Mini Camp.



This is what opportunity looks like when preparation meets persistence.



We’re proud to be part of your journey. Keep going. pic.twitter.com/8LNCuNpCXI — SMWW Agency (@SMWWagency) April 25, 2026

Bell, a 6-foot-1, 235-pound lineman, played one year at Virginia Tech (2025), previously spending three years at Texas State (2022, 2023, 2024) and two at Louisiana Tech (2020, 2021).

In his first season, Bell totaled three tackles before posting 27 the next. In 2021, he led Louisiana Tech in sacks (3.5) and tied for third for tackles in loss (six), amassing two quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles.

Bell then transferred to Texas State, where he posted 25 tackles (11 solo), three tackles for loss, two sacks, four quarterback hurries and a forced fumble. 2023 was perhaps his strongest season.

Bell was named to the All-Sun Belt Second Team after playing in all 13 games (seven starts), making 57 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, six quarterback hurries and a forced fumble. Bell set the program's FBS record for the most sacks in a single season, and his total was tied for ninth in the country. Bell posted multiple sacks in four games, amassing eight tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks in the Bobcats' win over Rice, their first bowl win as a program.

However, in 2024, Bell faltered due to injury. Bell, who was placed on the Bednarik Award Watch List, the Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List and the Lombardi Award Watch List, played in only four games. he registered 13 tackles, six tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. Following the season, Bell transferred to Virginia Tech for his final year of eligibility.

Though the lineman dealt with a bevy of roughing the passer penalties, he amassed 40 tackles (12 solo), 5.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, six quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery. Bell ended his collegiate career with a 70.3 overall defensive grade. In all six seasons (2020, 2024 shortened due to redshirt and injury, respectively), Bell finished with a 70-plus overall defensive grade. 2023 graded out as a 90.9, with 2024 the second-highest at 80.8.

This past season, Bell's strongest concentration came in pass rush, where he posted an 83.8, ranked at No. 57 among 748 eligible edge defenders. Bell graded out with a 69.4 grade in run defense and a 54.4 grade in coverage.

Bell graded out with an 8.41 Relative Athletic Score (RAS). In speed, he was elite, posting a 4.69 40-yard time (8.8 score out of 10) and a 2.56 20-yard split (9.97 score) he also posted a 4.35 shuttle time (8.29 score) and a 6.89 3-cone time (9.82).

However, his size does leave room to be desired by historical precedence. Bell's 6-foot-1 size ranks at a 0.78 in the RAS metric, while his weight (listed as 243 pounds on RAS) clocks in at a 1.69 score.

Ben Bell is a DE prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 8.41 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 360 out of 2257 DE from 1987 to 2026.https://t.co/o1dz9nCDbD pic.twitter.com/xZOvMFY4CK — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 19, 2026

Bell is the third Hokie to be picked up in any capacity, joining Kyron Drones (UDFA, Green Bay Packers) and Tomas Rimac (UDFA, Minnesota Vikings).