Virginia Tech Fans React to Brent Pry's Firing
It's happened. This morning, per Pete Thamel, Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry is set to be fired by the Hokies. As such, the fan base is (understandably) vocal about the situation, voicing frustrations, concerns, and speculation across social media and message boards. Here's some takes from Virginia Tech and college football fans alike.
So, what exactly happens now for Virginia Tech football?
The first and most immediate step is determining who will take over in the interim. The program cannot simply operate without a head coach, and with the Hokies entering the meat of the ACC schedule, a stabilizing figure is essential to guide the team through what remains of the season. That figure will be Philip Montgomery, who previously served as the head coach at Tulsa. Before that, Montgomery was Baylor's offensive coordinator and mentored Heisman winner Robert Griffin III.
"Coach Brent Pry has been relieved of his coaching duties effective immediately," said Virginia Tech president Tim Sands. "We appreciate Coach Pry’s efforts and service since 2021. Unfortunately, the results on the field were not acceptable and a change in leadership is necessary. Philip Montgomery
will serve as interim head coach. We will continue to fully support our team and student-athletes for the remaining games as we strive together to significantly improve the trajectory of our football program this season. To our students, alumni, and the rest of Hokie Nation, we understand and share your disappointment with the season so far. As we move forward together, please join us in supporting and encouraging our student-athletes and athletics staff as they take on this new challenge. Board of Visitors members J. Pearson and Ryan McCarthy have been charged by the rector, John Rocovich, to work with university leadership and AD Whit Babcock to develop a financial, organizational and leadership plan that will rapidly position the Virginia Tech football program to be competitive with the best in the ACC. That plan will be presented to the Board of Visitors later this month. The new framework for college sports will be fully established for next season, so this is the time to make a major move."
Still, an interim appointment is only the beginning of what promises to be a critical stretch for Virginia Tech athletics. Once the season concludes, the attention will turn toward finding a permanent replacement, one that will need to be dealt with rapidly to accommodate the ever-changing nature of the college football landscape.
For now, though, the focus remains on surviving the weeks ahead. Montgomery's appointment as interim head coach gives Virginia Tech a relatively steady hand at a volatile time. While his tenure may be temporary, his leadership could prove vital in keeping the Hokies competitive until the university decides on its next chapter. Only time will tell what happens going forward for Virginia Tech football.