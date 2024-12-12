Virginia Tech Football: All-Conference Cornerback Matthew McDoom Plans Visit to Blacksburg
Virginia Tech has been one of the hardest hit teams when it comes to transfer portal entries, but they are hoping to land some talented transfers to replace them. One of those talented transfers is Coastal Carolina cornerback Matthew McDoom. According to 247Sports reporter Matt Zenitz, McDoom is set to visit Virginia Tech, as well as Missouri, Minnesota, Virginia, and Cincinnati.
McDoom tallied 36 tackles, three interceptions and 13 pass breakups at Coastal Carolina this year. He was a three-star recruit in the class of 2022 and ranked as the No. 663 player in the country, No. 45 athlete, and No. 91 player in the state of Florida.
McDoom played three seasons at Coastal Carolina. Pro Football Focus gave McDoom a 84.5 defensive grade this season, second highest on Coastal. He played 547 snaps and also had a very high 88.6 run-defense grade and 85.1 coverage grade. In 2023, McDoom played 571 snaps and finished with a 78.2 grade on PFF. He is likely going to be one of the top transfer defensive backs this cycle and landing him would soften the blow of losing guys like Mose Phillips, Mansoor Delane, and Jalen Stroman to the portal.
Delane entered the portal yesterday and is one of the Hokies biggest losses.
In three seasons at Virginia Tech, Delane totaled 16 passes defended, six interceptions, four forced fumbles, and 146 tackles. Four of his interceptions came this year as he led the Hokies in interceptions. Delane received multiple Freshman All-American and All-ACC honors.
Delane had eighteen offers out of high school as a three-star recruit. He visited Virginia Tech, Maryland, Minnesota, and Illinois, but opted to commit to Virginia Tech. His other offers were from Boston College, Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, UConn, Dartmouth, Liberty, Louisville, Michigan State, Old Dominion, Temple, Toledo, Vanderbilt, and Virginia.
As a part of the announcement, Hayes Fawcett announced that Delane will have one more year of eligibility.
Mansoor Delane's brother, Faheem Delane, is a four-star recruit in the class of 2025 who just signed to Ohio State. Faheem also visited Virginia Tech during his recruiting process. Mansoor's younger brother has received more offers than Mansoor did in high school, as 247Sports lists Faheem Delane as having thirty offers. Outside of Ohio State and Virginia Tech, Faheem holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Boston College, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, and others.
Mansoor Delane and his brother are both from Maryland with the former coming from Archbishop Spalding High School and the latter coming from Our Lady Good Counsel High School.
Virginia Tech has a lot of roster work to do between now and when the transfer portal closes later this month. Let's see what Brent Pry and his staff can do to help replace the guys who have left.
