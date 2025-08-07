Virginia Tech Football: Biggest Strengths and Weaknesses for the Hokies
2025 is a prove it year for the Hokies.
Some players are entering their final year of eligibility, looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2024. Some are looking to build off success in smaller programs and put their name on the map. There's a unique makeup to this year's roster that the Hokies are unfamiliar with.
There's plenty of homegrown talent, but there's a wealth of transfer portal additions. These players have either increased the program's effectiveness through their current play or the competition they bring to their rooms. Some rooms need this competition more than others, but it's a necessity for the Hokies' success in 2025.
Here's where the Hokies are at their strongest and weakness heading into season.
Strength: QB1
2024 was a season to forget for Kyron Drones. Multiple heartbreak losses to start the season, followed up by injury troubles he tried to play through, derailed his campaign. While these hardships may leave fans doubtful that he is one of the team's strongest components, the Hokies are at their best when he is 100%.
2023 demonstrated the dynamic capabilities of Drones. His work as a runner combines strength and vision in a way that very few in Division I football can do. His deep ball is a thing of beauty when the connection with his receiver is there. That's what remains the x-factor in this equation.
He needs to be comfortable with his wideouts. Benji Gosnell and Ayden Greene are the only familiar weapons on the team's first unit. If he can connect with Donovan Greene and Cameron Seldon, this offense has a chance to soar. He opens up more for this offense than some give him credit for. Coaches have raved about his hunger for a bounce-back and reassured he's fully healthy for 2025.
Weakness: Experienced Wideouts
The projected starters all have years of experience, but not as lead receivers. Donavon Greene is the one outlier. He's stepping into a similar role on the boundary from his time at Wake Forrest. Ayden Greene rotated in and out in 2024, but will have a significantly larger workload in 2025.
Cameron Seldon hasn't played the position since high school. Tennessee tried to maximize his ability in the open field as a running back, but he never got the opportunity to generate significant volume. Some things you don't just forget. Seldon still has a good route tree, but coaches have noted there are still things he's learning as a receiver.
The depth of the room is intriguing for the future. Names like Chanz Wiggins and Keylen Adams will generate more opportunities as they develop. Tucker Holloway will return as a dynamic returner with the potential of being an effective deep threat. The same point remains; most of these receivers are getting bigger roles for the first time.
Strength: Depth, Depth, Depth
That's something coaches have emphasized throughout multiple rooms.
The depth at running back has improved at the cost of losing a historic runner in Bhayshul Tuten. Terion Stewart, Marcellous Hawkins, and Braydon Bennett remain the heart of this corps. All new faces with the makeup of a three-down back. They're an efficient group with different strengths that complement each other. Players like P.J. Prioleau and Jeremiah Coney provide a nice speed boost to rotate in and out. Then, young guns like Tyler Mason and Jeffrey Overton serve as the future of this room.
On defense, the front seven remains an impactful unit. All of their starters are primed for big 2025, especially Kemari Copeland. Copeland is recovering from a tricep injury that sidelined him for the 2024 season. He's a freak of nature and is getting more comfortable with his role as his reps progress. Players like Ben Bell and James Djonkam had strong campaigns, but are looking to translate the success to a Power Four program. Ayden Stevens, Emmett Laws, and Gerard Johnson could make significant impacts rotating in and out of pass downs as well.
Weakness: A Raw Secondary
It's a different cornerback room in 2025. The Hokies quickly shifted from two solidified starters to a lack of a true CB1.
Donte Lovett is getting a larger role. He's got plenty of talent as a ball-hawking defensive back and has some serious chops in zone. It's unknown how effective he can be as a down-to-down boundary corner. With him and Thomas Williams filling in for Dorian Strong and Mansoor Delane, there's a weight on their shoulders unlike anyone else on defense.
Even then, Pry is leaning towards a rotational secondary. Fresh legs like Krystian Williams and Jojo Crim could shock fans with their play, but this remains one of the biggest questions on the team. Secondaries like these ensure a conditioned unit. However, the lack of a true alpha is a change of pace that could take some time to settle in.