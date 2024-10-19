Virginia Tech Recruiting: Hokies Offer Class of 2026 Lucas Tielsch
Today, three star OT Lucas Tielsch recieved his 14th division one offer, and his 6th "Power four" offer from the Hokies.
Tielsch stands at a stocky 6-6 270 tackle was offered by Big Ten school Minnesota on the 15th, after an active summer which saw schools the likes of Kentucky, Pittsburgh and West Virginia all chip in offers.
Brent Pry and his staff have already sent out 26 OT offers, to the peers of Tielsch, but to snag Tielsch along with the already signed QB Peyton Falzone would add to Brent Pry's resume as a recruiter.
Before the commencement of his junior season. Tielsch received offers from Akron, Kent State, Miami (OH) and Toledo while keeping in contact with Notre Dame and CIncinnati. When asked about the attention he's received from these schools, he said, "I really try to take it all in. I really love football and I really love learning these programs so I really just try to take in everything I can, all the information I can about each program."
"I don't really want to think about outside views," he said, "When I'm playing the game, when I'm out at practice, or when I'm at a game I really just want to [focus] on playing football with my boys."
Tielsch had helped lead his team to four consecutive wins, clinching a Division Three playoff spot as the Copley Indians sits at five wins on the season.
It's early in the Class of 2026 recruiting cycle, but Virginia Tech currently is ranked as the 50th best recruiting class in the nation, and Tielsch would bring a significant boost to the Hokies' rankings.
