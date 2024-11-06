Virginia Tech vs Clemson: Can Virginia Tech win without Kyron Drones or Bhayshul Tuten?
Virginia Tech almost snuck away with a with against the Syracuse Orange last week without stars Bhayshul Tuten or Kyron Drones.
The reason why had to be the Hokies' strong backups in the backfield, both of which could be starters at other ACC programs. Malachi Thomas and Jeremiah Coney combined for 169 rushing yards against a stout Syracuse defense, averaging 5.2 and 10.7 yards per carry, respectively.
The Clemson team that Virginia Tech is about to play is nothing like Syracuse defensively. Clemson allows less points per game, less rushing yards per game, and less rushing yards than the Orange's defense does.
Sammy Brown, Barrett Carter, and T.J. Parker have all recorded three or more sacks this year. Clemson forces 1.5 fumbles per game, which could be a crucial stat line if Bhayshul Tuten is not in the backfield. Starting running back Issac Brown of the Louisville Cardinals dominated Clemson's defense last week, rushing for 151 yards on 20 carries with a touchdown. No other Cardinal got more than three carries, emphazing the importance of Tuten playing against Clemson.
Now if Kyron Drones doesn't appear against Clemson, that will likely be less of a problem.
When Collin Schlee played last week, he absolutely exceeded expectations and he should be trusted to run Virginia Tech's offense. There are certainly some throws he would like back, but so would every quarterback. Schlee is a veteran leader who understands how to run an offense. He can tuck the ball and run it, and he's not as explosive as Kyron Drones is, but Virginia Tech's gameplan doesn't change heavily when Schlee is in the game.
Virginia Tech has a chance to win without Kyron Drones, but Bhayshul Tuten is a pivotal piece in a potential Virginia Tech win.
Additional Links:
Virginia Tech Football: 5 Big Takeaways From Virginia Tech's loss vs Syracuse
Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Reveal Uniform Combination For Matchup With Syracuse
Virginia Tech vs Syracuse: Three Players to Watch on The Syracuse Offense