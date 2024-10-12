Virginia Tech Football: Defining Moment of The First Half
The Hokies' 2024 campaign has been many things: shocking, disappointing, and polarizing.
On one hand, all of Virginia Tech's losses have been by seven points or less and all of the losses have came against good teams, but on the other hand, the Hokies are 3-3 through week 6 even though they were expected to be 5-1.
There are plenty of ways to look at this season, but after hoping to end the season with double-digit wins, I think this season has been disappointing. Whether it be the blown lead to Vanderbilt in the first game of the season or the mind-blowing finish to the Miami game--the Hokies have fell short.
The defining moment of the first half though has to be the final drive of the matchup against Miami.
Virginia Tech received the ball with just under two minutes to go, facing a four-point deficit after Isaiah Horton's touchdown catch the previous drive.
The drive started slow and methodical, and the Hokies drove to their 43-yard line with less than forty seconds to go. From there, the Hokies kept whittling away. An eight-yard pass to Stephen Gosnell, a seven-yard pass to Bhayshul Tuten, and then a 12-yard rush from Kyron Drones.
The Hokies had one final play, thirty yards to go, and three seconds left on the clock. Brent Pry lined up the offense in Hail Mary formation, the ball was hiked, and Kyron Drones sent the ball spiraling to Da'Quan Felton in the back of the end-zone.
After long deliberation, the referees made the call, touchdown Hokies, and Virginia Tech came out of South Beach with a huge upset.
But, it was too good to be true. A controversial replay review lead the referees to turning over the call on the field.
That is the defining moment of the year, a valiant effort by the Hokies, but they came just short of a big success. That feels like the story of the entire season.