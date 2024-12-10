Virginia Tech Football: ESPN Expert Gives Early Final Score Prediction For Hokies Bowl Matchup
On Sunday, it was announced that Virginia Tech was selected to play in the Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina against Minnesota. It is one of the last bowl games on the calendar, as it takes place on January 3rd. The team that plays Minnesota on that day is not going to be the same Virginia Tech team we have seen throughout the season. The Hokies have had a lot of players enter the transfer portal since it officially opened on Monday and that is a big reason why they are opening as underdogs against the Golden Gophers in the bowl game.
While it is very early to be giving predictions for this game, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg gave his early thoughts on the game and he is favoring the Golden Gophers early on:
"P.J. Fleck was born to play and coach football, brainstorm mottos and eventually douse himself in mayonnaise after winning a bowl game. Can't you see it now? Fleck's team wasn't far away from a much better season and boasts a solid formula of defense, Darius Taylor's running and quarterback Max Brosmer's efficient passing. Virginia Tech had far greater expectations than 6-6 this season, and could be facing some damaging personnel departures before January. The Hokies are very talented with running back Bhayshul Tuten, defensive end Antwaun Powell-Ryland and others, but there has been something missing all season. But Minnesota will win, setting up an epic mayo dump for Fleck."
The game will kickoff on January 3rd at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. This will mark Virginia Tech’s third time playing in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. The Hokies hold a 1-1 record in the bowl game that was formerly known as the Belk Bowl. Most recently, Virginia Tech lost to Kentucky 37-30 in 2019. The Hokies’ only win in this bowl game was in 2016 when the No. 18 Hokies took down Arkansas 35-24.
The Hokies have now made consecutive bowl games for the first time since the 2019 and 2018 seasons. As it stands, Brent Pry is undefeated in bowl games with a 41-20 win against No. 23 Tulane in the Military Bowl last year.
On the other side, this is Minnesota’s fourth consecutive bowl game. The Gophers are 7-0 in their last seven bowl games and P.J. Fleck’s bowl game record as a head coach is 5-0.
This year, Minnesota holds a better record than Virginia Tech. The Gophers went 7-5 this year with a 5-4 record against the Big Ten. Fleck’s squad picked up some signature wins against No. 11 USC, No. 24 Illinois, and Wisconsin.
Virginia Tech just barely clinched bowl eligibility as the Hokies had four opportunities to get their sixth win on the season down the stretch. The Hokies played Syracuse, No. 23 Clemson, Duke, and Virginia. Syracuse and Duke narrowly beat the Hokies, and Clemson had their way, but the Hokies’ dominance in their in-state rivalry led them to another bowl game.
